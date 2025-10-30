RealTimeRental Assembles Industry Veterans to Drive Innovation in New Era of Vacation Rental Technology

"RealTimeRental 2.0 is not a version upgrade, it's a generational leap," added Tony Maganzini. "Our focus is on empowering professionals to deliver exceptional experiences to their guests and owners while operating at peak efficiency." Post this

Annie Holcombe, founder of Annie & Co, co-host of Alex & Annie Podcast - The Real Women of Vacation Rentals, and new board member of The Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA), brings over 30 years of experience in business development, marketing and brand storytelling across hospitality and vacation rental sectors.

Jeff Bedard, founder of Bridgefield Advisory and former President of Compass Real Estate, joins as a strategic advisor focused on customer insight and experience, innovation strategy, and product-market alignment.

Leading RealTimeRental's expanded Executive Team is:

Tony Maganzini, formerly of Parakeet and Brivo, who will drive strategy and market expansion efforts as Chief Strategy Officer.

"RealTimeRental changed the industry more than 25 years ago when we launched the first web-based SaaS property-management system," said RealTimeRental Co-Founder, Joe Testa. "We're about to do it again. Not with a facelift, but a complete reinvention from the ground up, built to exceed the high expectations of our customers."

RealTimeRental 2.0: Built for Rising Expectations

The company's 18-month RealTimeRental 2.0 initiative represents a significant reinvestment in talent, technology, and customer research. This next-generation platform is designed with the financial and operational muscle to handle even the most complex, high-volume vacation rental operations while providing unmatched flexibility for boutique firms and growing teams alike.

"Guest and owner expectations are rising fast - faster than most software has evolved to keep up," said Jeff Bedard. "RealTimeRental 2.0 is a direct response to that reality. RealTimeRental is listening to customers, building for the next generation, and delivering a platform that reflects where the industry is heading, not just where it's been."

RealTimeRental 2.0 will deliver:

Unmatched Flexibility: From the most complicated office workflows to simple, streamlined setups.

Enterprise-Grade Financial Backbone: Designed to handle compliance and sophisticated accounting with ease.

Scalability for All: From established brokerages to startups entering the short-term rental market, RealTimeRental 2.0 delivers the foundation to grow.

"RealTimeRental 2.0 is not a version upgrade, it's a generational leap," added Tony Maganzini. "Our focus is on empowering professionals to deliver exceptional experiences to their guests and owners while operating at peak efficiency."

In parallel with these product investments, RealTimeRental has launched an extensive Customer Insights Discovery Program to ensure that every feature and workflow reflects the needs of its user community. The research, conducted over recent months, revealed a clear call for modernization, transparency, and mobility across every level of the rental ecosystem - from booking to accounting to owner relations.

"Once again, the industry is guessing what RealTimeRental is building," said Joe Testa. "But just like when we launched 25 years ago, we're stepping ahead to lead. We are engineering a platform that defines the next era of performance, reliability, and growth for our customers."

About RealTimeRental

Founded on the Jersey Shore, RealTimeRental is the original cloud-based vacation rental software built for professional property managers and real estate offices. Trusted by leading brokerages and independent firms alike, the platform streamlines reservations, accounting, owner management, and guest communications for thousands of properties nationwide.

For more information or to request future demo access to RealTimeRental 2.0, visit www.RealTimeRental.com

