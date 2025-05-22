Realty of America Closes 808 Homes and $274 Million in One Month - The Movement Gains Serious Steam

We didn't come to compete—we came to change how the game is played." — Eddie Garcia, Founder and CEO Post this

"We didn't come to compete—we came to change how the game is played," said Eddie Garcia, Founder and CEO. "808 closings in a single month. Fifteen markets launched. That's not growth—it's hyper growth. And it's happening because we built a company agents can believe in—and one that believes in them. This isn't just momentum—it's a movement."

And the results speak louder than ever. In just the last 60 days, Realty of America has paid out over $700,000 in revenue share to its agents—more than any real estate company in history within such a short timeframe after launching.

"These numbers aren't a fluke—they're the result of intentional systems, strong leadership, and a company culture built to win and reward producers," said Mark Dimas, President of Realty of America. "We've created a platform that empowers agents to perform at the highest level—and the numbers speak for themselves. What's most exciting is we're just scratching the surface of what this company is capable of."

Realty of America's mission is clear: to create 1,000 millionaires while raising the standard of what a modern brokerage can be. What began as a bold vision is now a nationwide movement.

Realty of America is a national real estate company headquartered in Chicago. Built on a foundation of revenue share, equity, and proven leadership, ROA is redefining what's possible for the modern agent.

Liz Avila, Realty of America, 1 708-701-1797, [email protected], www.realtyofamerica.com

