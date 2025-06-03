Realty ONE Group Elevate Named Top Brokerage for Realtor Growth and Innovation in Jacksonville, FL

Realty ONE Group Elevate is transforming agent success in Northeast Florida with powerful support, training, and tech.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realty ONE Group Elevate, a modern real estate brokerage known for innovation, mentorship, and agent-first culture, has been recognized as one of the top brokerages driving agent growth in Northeast Florida.
The company, based in Jacksonville and serving St. Augustine and Palm Coast, provides Realtors with 100% commission opportunities, cutting-edge technology, and a collaborative community that supports agents at every stage of their careers.
"We believe agents deserve more than just a desk — they deserve a system," said Tanya Cosmini, Broker-Owner of Realty ONE Group Elevate. "Our mission is to help agents thrive — whether they're just starting out or scaling a seven-figure business."
Unlike traditional brokerages, Realty ONE Group Elevate offers:
- A low $11,111 annual cap
- 40+ tech tools and marketing systems
- Weekly coaching and in-person training
- A national referral network through ONE LUXE and ONE Network
The brokerage has helped dozens of agents hit milestone production levels in record time — with over 7% reaching full cap status, a feat only a small portion of Realtors ever achieve in Northeast Florida.
To learn more or schedule a private strategy call, visit: https://workwithrealtyonegroup.com
