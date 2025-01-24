Realty One Group Leverages Eulerity to Drive Franchise Growth

This partnership equips Realty ONE Group with a comprehensive suite of tools from Eulerity's platform, empowering them to streamline operations, target new clients, and achieve strategic goals with unparalleled efficiency. Post this

Prior to partnering with Eulerity, Realty ONE Group sought a ONE-stop shop for all things digital for their franchise brokerages. The brand had faced challenges in their digital marketing strategy, and wanted to make social posting and hyper-local advertising easy and accessible for all of their real estate franchisees, with locations in varying regions and sizes. They sought a partner that would be able to work with varying budgets and found that Eulerity was a perfect fit, not only addressing these pain points, but offering a revolutionized digital marketing approach, providing the support, cross-platform capabilities, and lead tracking essential for sustained success. The new partnership equips Realty ONE Group with cutting-edge digital advertising solutions, including Eulerity's Reputation Management suite, which allows users to directly respond to reviews, further boosting engagement and customer satisfaction significantly enhancing brand visibility and awareness across key markets. The brand will also be leveraging Eulerity's AI Suite, empowering franchisees with smart geo-targeting, automated budget distribution, peak time posting, and more.

This partnership equips Realty ONE Group with a comprehensive suite of tools from Eulerity's platform, empowering them to streamline operations, target new clients, and achieve strategic goals with unparalleled efficiency. Daniel Izen, Eulerity's Vice President of Global Sales, remarked, "This collaboration unites industry leaders in pursuit of digital marketing excellence. I am confident that our cutting-edge marketing automation solutions will deliver exceptional outcomes, optimizing ad spend and driving remarkable success for Realty ONE Group and their agents across their global network."

Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Their enterprise technology and SaaS platform makes it easy for brands to scale, enabling simplicity across a large number of campaigns. Brands can centrally manage their entire marketing ecosystem — including global, national, and local campaigns — across diverse B2C and B2B paid search, social, display, and organic channels. The platform streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings and better efficiency. Organizations effortlessly amplify and automate both paid and organic campaigns across various platforms including Google, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more, ensuring maximum impact and results. From local to global, decentralized to in-house, Eulerity empowers marketers to achieve quality, cost, speed, and scale without compromise. For more information about Eulerity and its industry-leading marketing automation platform, visit https://eulerity.com/.

Media Contact

Mary Hanula, Eulerity, 1 7038610980, [email protected], https://eulerity.com/.

SOURCE Eulerity