REALTY|share Empowers Realterm to Transform Document Management, Driving Unprecedented Efficiency

Realterm sought a document management solution to streamline business processes and strategically organize crucial information across its rapidly expanding global operations. Facing challenges with legacy repositories and unintegrated record systems, Realterm recognized the need for a centralized, efficient document management platform.

REALTY|share understood Realterm's need for a 'single Source of Truth' to replace their fragmented document management landscape. A solution was designed to address these complex challenges, providing seamless integration and enhanced user experience.

"Truly the best part of working with REALTY|share has been the collaboration," added Ross. "We spent time with the REALTY|share team explaining our needs and requirements. The automation and security we've built is fantastic and allows us to leverage Microsoft 365 in a completely new and more innovative way."

REALTY|share's solution, branded internally as the Realterm Document Vault (RDV), has enabled the organization to streamline records management across the entire organization, enhance user accessibility by providing flexible access points including REALTY|share Desktop, Outlook integration and direct links from SharePoint to DocuSign. Document retrieval improvements were made through the implementation of a common taxonomy for consistent document classification and more efficient search capabilities for all employees regardless of location. Additionally, users can bridge data silos by enabling non-Yardi users to access critical Yardi data, fostering collaboration.

"The success of this deployment highlights REALTY|share's ability to seamlessly integrate with existing platforms like Microsoft 365 and Yardi, while providing powerful tools for document management," said Kevin Abel, Executive Director at REALTY|share. "We are committed to empowering our clients with solutions that drive efficiency and innovation, and we are proud to have played a pivotal role in Realterm's document management transformation. We look forward to continuing our support of their ongoing success."

About REALTY|share:

REALTY|share is a leading provider of document management solutions tailored for the real estate industry. By utilizing advanced technologies and industry expertise, REALTY|share helps real estate professionals leverage their investment in Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams to streamline their operations, improve collaboration, and enhance productivity. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, REALTY|share is dedicated to transforming the way real estate businesses manage their documents. For more information, visit realtyshare.net.

About Realterm:

A leading investment and operational manager of transport logistics real estate and infrastructure, Realterm acquires, develops, finances and manages transportation-advantaged assets located within the world's top global distribution and logistics markets. The company's asset portfolio, which is valued at more than 12 billion USD, serves land, air, sea and rail networks around the world.

