REALTY|share Executive to Speak at Realcomm 2024 in Tampa, Florida

Kevin Abel will also be presenting on an investment management track panel at 1:15 PM on June 20 in Room 411. The panel, titled "CRE & PropTech Experts Discuss Trends, Client Demands, and Industry Challenges," will feature discussions on the latest trends and challenges in the real estate and technology sectors.

Jenny Whittemore, COO of Endeavor Real Estate Group in Austin and REALTY|share client, will be presenting a consolidated investment management case study analysis and industry best practices on a panel moderated by Yardi. This session will be held at 2:15 PM on June 20 in Room 411. "We are thrilled to have Jenny Whittemore share her insights and experiences," said Abel. "Her expertise in investment management and real estate operations offers valuable perspectives for our industry."

In addition to these insightful presentations, REALTY|share will be showcasing their latest document management solutions at Booth 2020. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations and learn how REALTY|share can transform their document management processes. "We're looking forward to connecting with attendees and demonstrating the capabilities of REALTY|share," added Abel. "Our SharePoint solutions are designed to address the unique needs of the real estate industry, and we're excited to show how they can make a difference."

