RealVNC Appoints Michael Henssler as CEO to Drive Next Stage of Company Growth

Most recently, Michael served as President and Chief Operating Officer of SmartTrade Technologies, a private equity-backed leader in multi-asset electronic trading and payment platforms. During his tenure, he doubled revenue, more than doubled EBITDA, built a "Rule of 60" business, and successfully transformed both the go-to-market and product organizations.

Prior to SmartTrade, Michael spent more than a decade at Finastra, where he rose to General Manager and Chief Product Officer for Treasury, Capital Markets, and Risk. There, he spearheaded the transition to cloud delivery and helped redefine the business's product strategy. He also played a key role in M&A, including the acquisition and integration of Olfa Trade, while reshaping the go-to-market strategy to expand reach through indirect sales and partnerships.

Gavin Lyons, Chair of RealVNC, said "I'm delighted to welcome Michael to RealVNC. He brings deep technical knowledge and proven business leadership. Throughout his career, he has grown software companies in a disciplined way while keeping customers at the heart of decisions. What stood out to me was his ability to turn complex technology into simple, dependable solutions that organisations trust every day. He knows the importance of reliability, security and ease of use — qualities that define RealVNC — and he has a clear view of how to build on them.

Michael also has a strong record of developing high-performing teams and creating the conditions for people to succeed, which will be central as we invest in our culture and talent. Just as importantly, he recognises that our strength lies in the trust we build with both customers and partners. With his leadership, I am confident RealVNC will deliver even greater value to customers, open new opportunities with partners, and grow in a way that benefits employees, customers, and shareholders alike."

Michael Henssler said "I am delighted to be joining RealVNC at such a pivotal stage in its journey. The company has an exceptional legacy of technical innovation, and I am excited to build on that foundation. My focus will be on harnessing our technical strengths, aligning closely with our customers, and driving sustainable growth that creates value for employees, customers, and investors alike. Having recently helped lead SmartTrade through a period of rapid growth and a successful private equity exit, I know the power of combining strong culture with disciplined execution. I look forward to this journey and shaping the next chapter of RealVNC."

About RealVNC

RealVNC is a leading provider of remote access and management technology. Founded in 2002 by the original creators of VNC technology, its products are trusted by millions of users worldwide and are considered "no regrets" platforms by engineers looking for the most reliable, most secure solutions.

Media Contact

Bogdan Bele, RealVNC Limited

