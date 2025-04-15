RealVNC Unveils Version 8 of RealVNC Connect: A New Era for Remote Access and Remote Support

This milestone release introduces significant improvements, including a completely redesigned user interface, a new unified desktop application, and powerful new features tailored for both remote access and remote support use cases. Post this

"Version 8 represents a fundamental leap forward for RealVNC Connect," said Gavin Lyons, Chairman of the Board at RealVNC. "Our goal has always been to make secure, reliable remote access as intuitive and versatile as possible. With this release, we're delivering unprecedented simplicity, usability, and powerful new capabilities, empowering IT teams and end-users alike."

Secure, Temporary Access with Code Connect

A standout addition in Version 8 is the new Code Connect feature, enabling quick, secure guest access to licensed remote devices through self-expiring session codes. This feature provides enhanced security by requiring guest users to enter a session code that expires after 2 minutes, safeguarding against future access to the same devices.

Introducing HelpDesk for Responsive Remote Support

Version 8 also introduces RealVNC's new HelpDesk feature set, designed specifically for IT Support Admins and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Built around RealVNC's On-Demand Assist capability, HelpDesk allows support teams to provide responsive, on-demand remote assistance without pre-installed software on the end user's device. This ensures fast, secure, and hassle-free remote support sessions across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android platforms.

HelpDesk comes equipped with essential tools like session recording, resume-on-reboot functionality, and permissions escalation to empower IT teams to troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly.

Looking ahead, RealVNC will further enhance this offering with HelpDesk Advanced, launching later in 2025. This future extension will introduce features like session handover, multi-technician collaboration, and real-time annotations to deliver even greater flexibility and control.

Additional Enhancements for Better Control and Visibility

Version 8 also delivers a range of improvements designed to streamline device management, enhance session usability, and give administrators greater oversight of remote access activity.

Enhanced In-Session Toolbar: A redesigned, movable toolbar that can be minimized and repositioned anywhere on the screen, making it easier to support users without obstructing their view.

Analytics Dashboard: A comprehensive, customizable dashboard available through the RealVNC Connect Portal. Provides administrators with real-time insights into team activity, licensed devices, and active sessions.

Refreshed File Manager: A dual-pane interface gives users clear visibility of local and remote file directories, simplifying file transfers and management.

Favorites in Device Lists: Allows users to create personalized folders of devices, independent of company-defined groups, to better suit individual workflows.

Multi-Level Device Lists (Coming Late Spring 2025): Admins can now organize devices hierarchically, such as by department, office, or project, improving navigation and control within large teams or organizations.

"RealVNC Connect version 8 is our most ambitious update yet," commented Neil Gad, Chief Product and Technology Officer at RealVNC. "From a fully redesigned UI and a consolidated application experience to advanced remote support features, we're committed to enabling smoother, more secure interactions, empowering teams to work more effectively."

RealVNC Connect version 8 is now available. For more details or to request a demo, please visit https://www.realvnc.com/en/connect/.

About RealVNC

RealVNC is a leading provider of remote access and management technology. Founded in 2002 by the original creators of VNC technology, its products are trusted by millions of users worldwide and are considered "no regrets" platforms by engineers looking for the most reliable, most secure solutions.

