Realync Introduces AI-Driven Feature That's Music to Marketers' Ears

Realync's Video Quality Score feature streamlines the video approval process for multifamily leasing teams, letting corporate teams sit back while AI does the gut-checking.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realync, the complete virtual platform for multifamily touring and communications, announced today its latest intelligent feature: automatic quality checks for videos created by leasing teams. This innovation speeds up post-production video reviews, allowing corporate teams to quickly approve videos without manual review.

Video Quality Score arrives at a crucial time for leasing teams during peak leasing season. This feature streamlines the video approvals process, reduces the workload for leasing and corporate teams, and consistently ensures branded, high-quality video content.

Video Quality Score standards will be established according to team preferences — checking quality factors such as stability, contrast, and brightness in each video. Realync's Video Quality Score capability is available exclusively to users on its core package at no additional cost.

"Realync is thrilled to introduce our latest AI-driven innovation. Standardizing scalable, quality video production across portfolios has always been a core tenant of the Realync platform," stated Matt Weirich, Co-founder and CEO of Realync. "Realync's Video Quality Score will streamline and enhance both the quality and syndication of media captured in Realync helping to further fuel marketing, leasing, and operational video efforts."

Earlier this year, Realync expanded its core video offerings by introducing Photo Extraction, another AI-powered product. This tool simplifies the process of converting videos into still images, allowing multifamily leasing teams to consolidate their tech stack into Realync's comprehensive virtual platform.

To learn more about Video Quality Score or to speak with a Realync sales representative, visit www.realync.com.

About Realync

Realync is multifamily's complete virtual solution. Realync's all-in-one video and 360 solution enables multifamily teams to create memorable experiences, lease efficiently and communicate effectively with renters. Realync partners with many of the nation's largest property owners and managers and is actively being used in over 500,000 units today. Realync was named an Inc. 5000 fast-growing private company and has been an NAA Top Employer for three years. Learn more about Realync at www.realync.com.

