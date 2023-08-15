Realync Named To Inc. 5000's Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 574%, Realync Ranks No. 1,032 for Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realync proudly announces its placement at No. 1,032 on the highly esteemed Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is such a testament to how hard our team at Realync has worked to become a leading technology provider in the multifamily industry. I'm so proud and honored to see Realync as part of such an exclusive community of successful companies," said Matt Weirich, Co-founder and CEO of Realync.

Along with their national placement, Realync also ranked as the 5th fastest-growing private company in the state of Indiana and the 148th fastest-growing private software company in America.

"Realync was created to help prospective renters tour their exact unit from anywhere in a real, authentic way. Unit-level video and virtual tours were nonexistent when my Co-founder, Ani Rangarajan, and I started Realync nearly a decade ago. Now, we are seeing that vision play out across an entire industry and we could not be more thrilled to see Realync at the center of this shift to transparency with unit-level search and touring. So much more to come from our Realync team and platform!"

The companies featured in the 2023 Inc. 5000 not only achieved significant success, but also showcased remarkable resilience in the face of challenges posed by the global pandemic, supply chain disruptions, labor scarcities, and a testing macroeconomic environment. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Realync

Realync is a multifamily virtual engagement platform unlocking authentic experiences that connect and convert across the entire renter lifecycle. Realync's all-in-one virtual solution enables multifamily teams to create memorable experiences, lease efficiently, and communicate effectively with current and prospective renters. Realync partners with many of the nation's largest property owners and managers and is actively being used in over 500,000 units today. Realync is a two-time NAA Top Employer and 2022 Best Benefits company. To learn more about Realync, please visit us at www.realync.com.

