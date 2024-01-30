Realync Reveals New Virtual Staging Programs for Multifamily Properties

Realync introduces virtual staging, making Realync the multifamily industry's complete virtual platform for resident touring and communications.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realync, multifamily's complete virtual platform, announced the launch of its newest functionality, machine-learning virtual staging. Adding virtual furniture to digital tours enables multifamily properties to vividly showcase living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and patios to prospective renters online.

Realync's virtual staging feature elevates property presentations while reducing the substantial costs associated with physical staging. This capability allows multifamily professionals to offer renters in-depth insights into property spaces through the use of virtual furniture, enhancing their understanding and connection to the property.

Last year, Realync introduced Real360, a virtual tour suite, to add to its virtual offerings. Real360 includes 360 video and 360 click-through tours. Virtual staging will be available exclusively for 360 virtual tours.

"In response to client needs and the multifamily industry's drive for tech consolidation, we recognized the need to enhance Realync's suite of virtual services to meet these demands," stated Matt Weirich, Co-founder and CEO of Realync. "Our introduction of virtual staging is the latest of many updates to Realync that align with our client and industry's needs and goals for 2024. By leveraging Realync's virtual staging, multifamily teams can significantly reduce expenses and sell their unique spaces in increasingly impactful and highly converting ways."

In addition to virtual staging, Realync will continue to provide DIY video, live video, self-guided video tours, and Realync Studios' services, which employs video experts to capture video, 360 video, and 360 click-through tours for multifamily properties.

"One of our core product pillars at Realync is to streamline processes for our clients," said Moses Dwaram, Vice President of Technology at Realync. "To that end, we're excited to launch our new virtual staging package for multifamily professionals to reduce costs and the time to stage apartments."

To learn more about virtual staging or to speak with a Realync sales representative, visit https://www.realync.com/real360-learn-more/.

About Realync

Realync is multifamily's complete virtual solution. Realync's all-in-one video and 360 solution enables multifamily teams to create memorable experiences, lease efficiently and communicate effectively with renters. Realync partners with many of the nation's largest property owners and managers and is actively being used in over 500,000 units today. Realync was named an Inc. 5000 fast-growing private company and is an NAA Top Employer for three years running. Learn more about Realync at www.realync.com.

Media Contact

Ashley McGovern, Realync, 1 3175186886, [email protected], www.realync.com

SOURCE Realync