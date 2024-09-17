Realync Teams Up with Industry Giants--BetterBot, Engrain, Repli, and Zillow--to Set a New Standard for Virtual Tours

Realync's integration suite simplifies the process for multifamily teams to broadly produce virtual tour experiences.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realync, the complete virtual solution for multifamily touring and communications, announced new partnerships and deeper integrations with top property technology companies to enhance virtual tour experiences, making a significant impact in the virtual touring space.

Prospective renters increasingly seek media content that's accessible anytime, allowing them to view available apartments, amenities, and neighborhoods during their online search. Realync believes multifamily teams should offer prospective renters more than just standard floor plan images. Instead, they should provide videos or 360-degree tours of the actual apartment homes. With industry giants like BetterBot, Engrain, Repli, and Zillow joining Realync's mission, unit-level touring has become a reality for prospective renters.

Historically, virtual tour strategies have been limited to photos or 360-degree renderings of model units in the multifamily industry. Traditional virtual touring technology is often clunky and difficult to use, lacking the proper integrations needed for easy syndication, scheduling, and one-on-one communication.

Today, Realync announces a simplified workflow for creating and publishing virtual tours to Internet Listing Sites (ILSs), such as Zillow, with just a few clicks. In addition, Realync tours can now automatically embed directly onto property websites, thanks to a new integration with Repli. BetterBot's AI-powered platform can now guide prospective renters to the most relevant video content, driving more highly qualified leads. Starting this fall, Realync videos and 360-degree click-through tours will automatically be sent to Engrain's SightMaps, both at the floor plan and unit level.

Top property management companies—including The Dolben Company, Willow Bridge, Bell Partners, and Bozzuto—rely on Realync and its integrations to improve online apartment touring for renters. Take The Dolben Company as an example. After activating the Realync and Repli integration, one of their properties saw daily video views on its website jump from seven to twenty-three—without any extra effort.

Realync integrates with top technology partners at no extra cost to users and continues to expand its growing list of integrations. Whether syncing tour activities to guest cards or automating content syndication to the industry's favorite marketing vendors—Realync is focused on making virtual tours fast, accessible, and easy to use.

In 2024, Realync has achieved record-breaking usage and engagement levels, thanks to its ever-growing list of integration partners. Multifamily teams have hit over four million views through integrated partners and embedded tours.

"We are excited to partner with these industry leaders to help bring the most comprehensive and integrated virtual tour strategy to multifamily. Our clients already lead the industry in providing the best virtual experiences for prospective renters, and these partnerships will help multifamily teams take it to another level," stated Jordan Easley, Vice President of Partnerships. "We believe this is a significant step toward making unit-level merchandising a reality for the entire industry."

About Realync

Realync is the multifamily's complete virtual solution. Realync's all-in-one platform, featuring video and 360-degree tours, enables multifamily teams to create engaging experiences, streamline the leasing process, and communicate effectively with renters. Trusted by many of the nation's leading property owners and managers, Realync's technology is currently used in over 500,000 units. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies and named an NAA Top Employer for three consecutive years, Realync is dedicated to innovation and excellence.

