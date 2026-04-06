Reapplix Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation with Premier Inc. for Its 3C Patch® Wound Management System

Amid ongoing disruption in the wound care landscape, as clinicians seek reliable, evidence-based alternatives, Reapplix is gaining momentum. The company's 3C Patch® has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough designation with Premier Inc, as an innovation that offers a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies.

DALLAS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reapplix today announced it has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough designation with Premier Inc. for its 3C Patch® Wound Management System. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies. Effective April 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms for the 3C Patch® Wound Management System.

At a time when wound care programs face increasing pressure to deliver proven outcomes, operational efficiency and economic value —and amid significant disruption in the wound care landscape as clinicians seek reliable, evidence-based alternatives—3C Patch® stands apart as the only multi-layered, autologous blood-based solution supported by high-level published evidence and clinical guidelines. 3C Patch® is an innovative, automated system designed to support healing outcomes and enable more predictable clinical, operational and economic performance.

"We are proud to earn this Premier Breakthrough Technology designation at a pivotal moment for wound care. Providers are increasingly seeking advanced therapies that deliver not only proven clinical outcomes, but also operational efficiency and economic value," said Kira Rupprecht, CEO of Reapplix. "With 3C Patch®, we are advancing a new standard in autologous cell therapy — one grounded in robust clinical evidence and supported by clear reimbursement pathways. We are committed to helping wound care programs navigate today's complexity while elevating healing outcomes for patients."

The patented 3C Patch® System is an autologous, multi-layered leukocyte and platelet-rich fibrin patch, created entirely from the patient's own blood.

Supported by a large randomized controlled trial (n=269) published in The Lancet Journal of Diabetes and Endocrinology, demonstrating significantly improved healing outcomes.

Backed by a National Coverage Determination from Medicare for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic chronic wounds.

Included in the International Working Group Diabetic Foot guidelines, reinforcing its role in evidence-based care.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Reapplix

Reapplix specializes in the biological treatment and management of chronic wounds. The 3C Patch® System is a patented, evidence-based autologous therapy designed to deliver sustained wound healing outcomes. Headquartered in Denmark with a rapidly expanding U.S. presence, Reapplix is focused on advancing the standard of care through clinically proven, operationally efficient solutions.

For more information, visit www.3cpatch.com.

Media Contact

Kira Rupprecht, Reapplix, 1 (949) 294-0806, [email protected], https://reapplix.com

SOURCE Reapplix