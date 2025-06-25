Reasoner Launches Mind Reasoner, a Breakthrough AI Tool That Reveals the Thoughts People Keep Hidden

Powered by its Precision Intelligence Engine, Mind Reasoner delivers provable, traceable insights into what people think - but don't say

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reasoner today announced the launch of its first application, Mind Reasoner, a tool that moves beyond simple meeting summaries to decode the hidden reality of human communication. Built on a new fact-based AI architecture, Mind Reasoner gives users a previously impossible superpower: the ability to see the gap between what people say and what they truly mean, with every insight backed by verifiable proof.

The AI industry has a trust problem because it has a precision problem. In the race for scale, accuracy and verifiability have been left behind, leaving users with "black box" systems that guess. In a landmark study of over 600 business leaders, Reasoner revealed that 75% of respondents cite a lack of confidence in AI's source data and outputs as the greatest barrier to adoption - even as 94% of companies are already using or actively investing in AI.

Reasoner was founded to solve this. The company's core technology, the Precision Intelligence Engine, was not developed in a lab, but forged in the high-stakes world of patent litigation—where the outcome of billion-dollar disputes can hinge on the definition of a single word, and "probably right" is worthless. This battle-tested engine, which operates on facts, not approximations, is now being made available to everyone through Mind Reasoner.

Mind Reasoner is poised to transform how professionals engage with, and learn from, their meetings in a way that has been promised by other solutions but not yet delivered on. By analyzing over 100 communication dimensions per participant, the light-weight, desktop app reveals what people truly think - even unspoken concerns and motivators - and surfaces insights into the user's own communication style and the impact it has on business-level decisions.

"The era of 'trust me' AI is over," said Wayne Chang, Founder and CEO of Reasoner. "We were forced to build a new kind of intelligence because the existing models failed when proof was on the line. With Mind Reasoner, we're taking that same standard of provable truth and applying it to our most complex challenge: understanding ourselves and each other. We're not just building another app; we're delivering intelligence you can finally trust."

Key capabilities of Mind Reasoner include:

Deep self-awareness: See objective proof of your own blind spots, like the gap between the confidence you project and the hesitation in your language, or the real triggers for your frustration in meetings.

Uncover hidden realities: Understand the unspoken concern behind a colleague's "yes," or the true meaning behind a loved one's "I'm fine."

Decode the room: Analyze over 100 dimensions of communication—from decision confidence and power dynamics to unspoken sentiment—to understand what's really happening.

Provable, traceable insights: Unlike other AI tools, every insight comes with an unbreakable evidence chain, allowing users to see the exact words and phrases that led to a conclusion, ensuring absolute confidence.

Rigorous privacy safeguards: Mind Reasoner is delivered via a lightweight, secure desktop application that is SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant, ensuring user privacy and data protection.

The waitlist for Mind Reasoner is now open at mindreasoner.com [mindreasoner.com __title__ mindreasoner.com]

About Reasoner

Reasoner is fixing the trust problem in AI. Founded on the principle that intelligence must be provable, the company has developed a new fact-based architecture and Precision Intelligence Engine. This engine delivers an unprecedented standard for accuracy and traceability, empowering users and developers to build and use AI applications with absolute confidence. Learn more at mindreasoner.com [mindreasoner.com __title__ mindreasoner.com]

