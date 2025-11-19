REBA Adopts Microsoft Fabric to Accelerate Property Data Delivery

"While all of our customers will benefit, those who are forward-thinking about the value of a true analytics platform such as REBA rather than a hodge podge of individual point solutions will benefit all that much more." Post this

"Microsoft Fabric enables us to process data faster and offer more timely, responsive reporting for REBA BI clients than ever before," said Donald Davidoff, co-founder and CEO of REBA. "While all of our customers will benefit, those who are forward-thinking about the value of a true analytics platform such as REBA rather than a hodge podge of individual point solutions will benefit all that much more."

Chris Brust, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, added, "Clients also using REBA Rent and Budget will see more data refreshes moving into BI, with additional actionable insights throughout the day to support more agile and aggressive business decisions."

The adoption of Microsoft Fabric also positions REBA to implement more advanced AI capabilities, and native features like improved automation and simplified onboarding. The optimized data modeling in Fabric will also significantly reduce computation time and manual processes for REBA's data engineering team.

"To succeed with analytics and AI, organizations need to simplify their data architecture and unify their data," said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM of Microsoft OneLake and Fabric Ecosystem. "REBA, like many of our partners, utilizes the power and simplicity of Fabric and OneLake to deliver unique value to their customers, quickly, efficiently and securely."

The current integration of Fabric delivers fresh data to REBA BI clients within minutes of processing from REBA Rent or REBA Budget, empowering users to analyze and act on current information. Rent and Budget will begin to see immediate data inflow from BI in Q1 of 2026.

"REBA BI is the natural launch pad for Fabric, allowing clients to reap immediate time savings and efficiencies," said Jason Whittington, Chief Technology Officer of REBA. "As we expand the implementation and engage more AI tools available with Fabric, we are building a data ecosystem where two-way information exchange is central in helping property managers further leverage their property data to optimize asset performance."

For more information about REBA solutions, visit REBA BI, REBA Budget, REBA Rent and REBA Amenities.

About Real Estate Business Analytics

Real Estate Business Analytics (REBA) is on a mission to change how rental housing uses data through a Connected Analytics platform. REBA creates an analytical ecosystem, seamlessly connecting your transactional systems of record into a single source of truth. This platform connects departments and properties, fostering cross-functional collaboration driving engagement and unity around common goals. REBA's platform empowers organizations with deeper insights to make better decisions, faster, leading to enhanced performance & increased revenue. Learn more at www.getreba.com.

