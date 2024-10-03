Reba Kittredge Tyson Takes Center Stage At Galerie Shibumi's "THE RED SHOW"

Tyson's art is a visual feast, utilizing bold strokes, layered textures, and vivid hues that speak directly to the heart. Her work is deeply personal yet universally resonant, exploring themes of inner strength, rebirth, and the intricate dance between vulnerability and resilience. Post this

At the core of Tyson's contribution to The Red Show is her use of the color red—a symbol of life, power, and metamorphosis. Through her distinctive abstract and figurative works, she captures the emotional intensity of the color, blending elements of the natural world with the human experience. Tyson's work is a journey into the essence of what it means to survive, adapt, and emerge stronger, mirroring the energy and cultural significance that red holds within the Chinatown community.

Galerie Shibumi's The Red Show not only celebrates the color red in its many forms but also marks the gallery's mission to uplift diverse voices and artistic perspectives. Tyson's inclusion in this show stands as a testament to her ability to evoke raw emotion and spark meaningful dialogue, all while pushing the boundaries of contemporary art.

EVENT DETAILS

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 2024, from 6 to 8 PM

Exhibition Dates: October 5 – October 20, 2024

Location: Galerie Shibumi, 13 Market Street, Manhattan, Chinatown

Gallery Hours: Monday – Sunday, 2 PM – 6 PM

About Reba Kittredge Tyson

Reba Kittredge Tyson is an acclaimed contemporary artist whose work centers on themes of identity, transformation, and emotional resilience. Known for her bold use of color and texture, Tyson has captivated audiences with her ability to express complex emotions through abstract and figurative forms. Her work has been featured in prestigious galleries and exhibitions across the country, and she continues to push the limits of artistic expression.

About Galerie Shibumi

Galerie Shibumi is a cutting-edge art space located in the heart of Manhattan's Chinatown. Dedicated to showcasing the work of artists from non-traditional and underrepresented backgrounds, the gallery merges art, fashion, and design to foster meaningful cultural dialogues. Through its bold and thought-provoking exhibitions, Galerie Shibumi is reshaping the landscape of contemporary art.

Media Contact

Brooke Greenwald, Galerie Shibumi, 1 240-370-7036, [email protected], https://www.galerieshibumi.com

SOURCE Galerie Shibumi