Reba McEntire's Iconic National Anthem Performance at the Biggest Game of the Year Inspires New Ostrich Boots from Justin Boots

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Country music icon Reba McEntire's soulful rendition of the National Anthem has not only captivated audiences worldwide but her gameday look has also inspired a new duet of boots from Justin Boots. As part of the Reba by Justin Collection, Justin Boots is proud to announce the launch of two new ostrich boots that pay homage to Reba's unforgettable National Anthem performance.

Reba McEntire, known for her remarkable vocal talents and enduring influence on the country music scene, delivered a breathtaking performance of the National Anthem, capturing the hearts of millions. Her stunning gameday look, including beautiful black ostrich boots, became an instant sensation. Justin Boots has created two new cowboy boots that are inspired by Reba's iconic look.

The new additions to the Reba by Justin Collection, both lovingly named "Anthem", feature exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, reflecting Reba's unparalleled elegance and style. Crafted from premium ostrich leather and available in black and brown, these boots seamlessly blend sophistication with rugged charm, making them perfect for both the stage and everyday wear.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new ostrich boots inspired by Reba's legendary performance," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Boots. "Reba's timeless style and undeniable talent have always resonated with our brand, and we are honored to partner with her to bring this collection to life."

The Reba by Justin Collection has long been celebrated for its blend of fashion and function, and the addition of these ostrich boots further solidifies its reputation as a must-have for country music enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

The new Anthem ostrich boots from the Reba by Justin collection are now available at http://www.justinboots.com. For more information about Justin Boots and the Reba by Justin Collection, please visit http://www.justinboots.com.

ABOUT REBA MCENTIRE

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards, and GMA Dove Awards. Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba. Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin™. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail, and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. Reba is set to return as coach for Season 25 of NBC's The Voice. Her new book Not That Fancy landed on the New York Times bestseller list. For more information, visit http://www.Reba.com.

ABOUT REBA BY JUSTIN®

The multi-media mogul and iconic western bootmaker have partnered on a collection inspired by Reba's on and off stage lifestyle. The Reba by Justin® collection features Reba's take on classic western boots, booties, and casuals, drawing inspiration from pieces of the Grammy Award winner's life story. Each style captures a moment from Reba's daily routine; from everyday wardrobe essentials to show-stopping performance boots. Built on comfort, using the finest leathers, refined details, and the craftsmanship that Justin Boots is known for, this collection presents a truly unique pairing. For more information, visit http://www.rebabyjustin.com.

ABOUT JUSTIN

Justin Boots is a Western brand that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

