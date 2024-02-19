Rebamipide May Combat Low-Grade Inflammation in Post-COVID-19 Syndrome Patients

participants had significant improvement of CRP plasma levels in peripheral blood after treatment Post this

Rebamipide, an amino acid derivative of 2-(1H)-quinolinone, has mucosal protective action that enhances the scavenging of free radicals while inducing transient cyclooxygenase-2 gene activation, impacting intestinal permeability by restoring the enterohematic barrier. To explore Rebamipide's usefulness for rehabilitating SARS-CoV-2 post-COVID syndrome patients, researchers examined 62 patients, aged 42-55 years with post-COVID-19 syndrome using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for joint pain.

The participants were split into two groups. One group received three daily doses of 100mg of Rebamipide and one daily dose of 20mg of Omeprazole, and the other group received Omeprazole alone. CRP plasma levels were measured by ELISA before and after intervention. Group 1 had significant improvement of CRP plasma levels in peripheral blood, decreasing from 3.75 pg/mL before treatment to 2.05 pg/mL after treatment. Group 2 had no significant changes in CRP with levels of 3.4 pg/mL before treatment and 3.52 pg/mL after treatment with omeprazole alone.

Given the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on enterocytes, the results suggest that Rebamipide may be useful for rehabilitation of patients with SARS-CoV-2 post-COVID syndrome. This research provides valuable insight for combating low-grade inflammation manifested by elevated CRP and joint symptoms in post-COVID-19 patients.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about COVID-19. Research presented at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 23-26 in Washington, DC, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries and is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

Media Contact

Candace Archie, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), (414) 272-6071, [email protected], aaaai.org

SOURCE The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)