Rebecca Kim, Senior Vice President of The TASC Group, Named a 2026 PRNEWS Top Woman in PR & Communications

Honored in the change-makers category, this national recognition celebrates Rebecca's career and nearly 20 years shaping the stories of leading nonprofits and cultural institutions

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating exceptional leaders in communications, PRNEWS named Rebecca Kim, senior vice president of The TASC Group, a 2026 Top Woman in PR & Communications in the change-makers category. Kim's selection reflects her strategic leadership, media expertise and commitment to delivering high-impact work for clients across sectors.

"Receiving this recognition from PRNEWS is incredibly meaningful, especially alongside so many talented women shaping the future of communications. At The TASC Group, collaboration, creativity and partnership are at the center of everything we do. I'm proud to be part of a team that supports purpose-driven organizations, tells impactful stories and drives meaningful results," Kim said.

This honor reflects both Kim's leadership and the strength of The TASC Group's senior leadership team, underscoring the organization's commitment to driving change for nonprofit and mission-driven organizations.

For over two decades, The TASC Group has provided strategic communications and crisis management to a broad spectrum of clients in the nonprofit, philanthropic and social justice sectors. From thought leadership development to media relations, The TASC Group delivers holistic support to mission-driven organizations.

Media interested in learning more about The TASC Group should contact Paige Bohart at [email protected] or (917) 690-7127.

About The TASC Group

The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service nonprofit communications and public relations firm. TASC was built on a foundation of progressive values and a passion for public service, which are reflected in the work that TASC does for client partners every single day. The company exists to help make a meaningful difference for nonprofit organizations, social advocacy causes and campaigns, and mission-driven businesses that are committed to building stronger communities and making the world a better place. TASC's services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet galas, SEO and digital marketing, online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit http://www.thetascgroup.com.

Media Contact

Paige Bohart, The TASC Group, 1 9176907127, [email protected]

SOURCE The TASC Group