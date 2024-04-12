Rebecca Mansfield of Cadence McShane Construction Honored as Outstanding Diversity Champion by Houston Business Journal

Cadence McShane's Rebecca Mansfield honored as a 2024 Houston Business Journal Outstanding Diversity Champion.

HOUSTON, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction proudly announces that Rebecca Mansfield, Director of Client Relations, has been recognized as a 2024 Outstanding Diversity Champion by the Houston Business Journal for her unwavering commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and community. The Houston Business Journal honored Rebecca and her fellow Outstanding Diversity Champions at its prestigious Diversity in Business Awards luncheon on March 28, 2024.

Rebecca's Mansfield's journey towards this esteemed recognition is marked by her passionate and unwavering efforts within Cadence McShane Construction and the broader Houston community. Since joining Cadence McShane in 2018, Rebecca has been a driving force for change, fervently embodying the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of her work.

In 2021, Rebecca established an internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program, officially co-founded in June 2022. Since its inception, she has led DEI efforts for the Houston region, organizing events and educational initiatives to foster a more inclusive workplace and educating her peers on the importance of diversity and equity.

Outside of Cadence McShane Construction, Rebecca's dedication to diversity and inclusion is equally commendable. Upon relocating to Houston in 2019, Rebecca wasted no time extending her impact beyond the confines of our organization. In August 2021, she co-founded an exclusive Women's Commercial Real Estate Networking Group, recognizing the pivotal role of diversity discussions among influential women leaders in reshaping narratives within the real estate industry. With over 100 members comprising directors to C-suite level women, this group has become a beacon for meaningful connections, career advancement opportunities, and positive change in the community.

Rebecca is a passionate advocate for Success House, a non-profit substance abuse treatment program for women and their children, particularly those facing challenging circumstances. Her involvement with Success House spans three years, during which she has worked with Cadence McShane to sponsor fundraising events and organize internal drives, resulting in significant donations totaling nearly $15,000. Her leadership within the Cadence McShane DEI group in Houston has further amplified support for Success House through initiatives such as company-wide drives for essential items.

Furthermore, Rebecca has demonstrated her commitment to inclusivity through her active involvement in the Westbury United Methodist Church's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Community Celebration since 2022. For the past two years, she has organized inclusive group activities for children, fostering a sense of community and belonging for all attendees.

As we celebrate Rebecca's well-deserved recognition as a 2024 Outstanding Diversity Champion, we also recognize the collective efforts of our entire team in driving meaningful change. Cadence McShane Construction remains steadfast in our dedication to fostering a workplace culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rebecca and all the Outstanding Diversity Champions honored, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards a more diverse and inclusive future.

