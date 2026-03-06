Rebecca Roby Joins Warshawsky Law Group, Strengthening Intellectual Property and Brand Protection Capabilities for Franchising Businesses

Warshawsky Law Group welcomes Rebecca Roby, a veteran IP and marketing law leader advising global consumer brands for 20+ years.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warshawsky Law Group, a business-focused law firm built to support companies growing through franchising, announced today that Rebecca Roby has joined the firm, bringing more than 20 years of experience advising global consumer brands on trademarks, advertising and marketing compliance, brand risk management, and commercial transactions.

Roby most recently served as Director and Senior Counsel at Ulta Beauty, where she oversaw trademark strategy, advertising compliance, supply chain contractual matters, and legal guidance on emerging issues such as artificial intelligence. Her career also includes senior leadership roles with Red Bull and Hard Rock International, where she guided complex brand protection initiatives, portfolio management, and enforcement strategies for iconic consumer-facing companies.

"Warshawsky Law Group's approach is exactly what growing businesses need; practical legal guidance delivered with a true understanding of real-world operations," said Rebecca Roby. "I'm excited to join a team that is deeply invested in client relationships and focused on helping brands protect what they've built while creating the flexibility to expand confidently."

Warshawsky Law Group's business model is intentionally designed to meet client needs with flexibility, creativity, and a modern, virtual law firm environment. The firm's guiding philosophy is to serve not only as legal counsel but also as strategic business advisors, particularly for businesses seeking growth through franchising.

"Rebecca's background aligns with how we support our clients: we don't just issue legal opinions, we help businesses build, protect, and scale," said Daniel Warshawsky, founder of Warshawsky Law Group. "Her experience advising high-profile brands on trademark strategy and marketing compliance strengthens our ability to help franchisors protect their brand assets while evolving their systems in a competitive market."

At Warshawsky Law Group, Roby will support clients on a broad range of intellectual property and brand matters, including trademark registration and enforcement in the U.S. and abroad, trademark portfolio management, brand protection strategies for growing franchise systems, and counseling on marketing and advertising risk. She will also help clients navigate commercial transactions, licensing opportunities, and other IP-related issues that can impact long-term brand equity. Roby earned her Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Holyoke College.

Warshawsky Law Group is a different type of law firm built around the needs of businesses looking to grow through franchising. The firm is flexible and client-focused, offering creative fee structures, a modern virtual law firm environment, and a team that values real-world business experience. Warshawsky Law Group provides legal and business advisory services that help franchisors sell franchises, evolve their systems, and protect their brand assets. The firm also represents franchisees through due diligence and franchise agreement review, and supports clients across corporate transactions, commercial real estate, and intellectual property matters. Guided by a mission rooted in long-term client relationships, Warshawsky Law Group helps clients protect their brand and business assets so they can focus on what they do best.

