Rebel Capital officially launches targeting high-potential software SMBs to build a $100M revenue portfolio

We're acquiring established businesses and using our experience and technology to fulfill their potential. We expect this new asset class to become much more profitable than the traditional venture capital model. Post this

To mark its launch, Rebel Capital has completed the acquisition of Leadature, a trusted event data capture and marketing company founded in 2007, utilized by enterprise leaders such as SAP, ServiceNow, and LabCorp. Leadature was identified for its longevity, having served thousands of events and captured billions of data points over 17 years, yet low profile, which offers substantial room for growth.

Rebel Capital will work closely with EVE, the AI co-pilot for SMB owners, led by Rogovskiy. The AI-powered platform is automating time-consuming and repetitive tasks such as meeting scheduling, knowledge sharing, and task management, enabling business leaders to focus on higher-value priorities. Currently in stealth mode, the startup will play a vital role in Rebel Capital's growth strategy and is already working with Leadature to refine its processes and optimize operational efficiency.

Rebel Capital will also draw on the extensive technology industry experience of its co-founders, who collectively bring decades of operational leadership, a proven track record in venture capital, and a history of scaling and supporting successful startups.

"Having grown frustrated with the VC industry, where chasing paper markups to please limited partners is the norm, entrepreneurship through acquisition offers a breath of fresh air. Our strategy isn't to write checks for promising early-stage startups and hope for a unicorn outcome. We're acquiring established businesses and using our experience and technology to fulfill their potential. We expect this new asset class to become much more profitable than the traditional venture capital model," said Vadim Rogovskiy, president and co-founder of Rebel Capital.

"There's no reason you can't aim for venture-scale returns working with under-the-radar SMBs. You just need the right tools to supercharge operations and margins. AI-powered intelligence is the key to unlocking that potential, creating a new playbook in value creation, and we're building a holding company to prove it," said Hanna Markouskaya, CEO and co-founder of Rebel Capital.

ABOUT REBEL CAPITAL

Rebel Capital is a forward-thinking holding company focused on acquiring established software SMBs with significant growth potential. By leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Rebel Capital optimizes the operational efficiency of its acquisitions to unlock untapped potential across its portfolio. The company was founded by Vadim Rogovskiy, a four-time founder who has raised over $20M across multiple ventures, and Hanna Markouskaya, an operator and angel investor with a portfolio of 20+ growing startups.

Media Contact

Vadim Rogovskiy, Rebel Capital, 1 7258888511, [email protected], https://www.rebelcap.us/

SOURCE Rebel Capital