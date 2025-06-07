Rebel Nicotine Pouches partners with Thad Moffitt for 2025 ARCA Menards Series season.

BROOKLYN, Mich., June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rebel Nicotine Pouches is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Thad Moffitt, who will be behind the wheel of the No. 46 Toyota Camry for Nitro Motorsports throughout the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season.

This exciting collaboration brings together one of racing's rising stars with a brand that embodies boldness, performance, and lifestyle. Rebel is rapidly becoming a fan favorite across the globe for its powerful, tobacco-free nicotine pouches and commitment to fueling those who push limits.

"Rebel is a brand that fits me 100%," said Moffitt. "It's bold, real, and unafraid to stand out—just like I aim to be on the track. I'm proud to carry their name on the No. 46 this season."

Rebel Nicotine Pouches delivers a clean and modern alternative with white slim pouches, smooth nicotine delivery, and long-lasting flavor. Available in standout flavors like Ice Mint Extreme, Arctic Berry, Fresh Citrus, and Cool Spearmint, Rebel is designed for athletes, creatives, professionals, and adventurers who need performance and freshness on the go.

More than just a logo on a race car, this partnership represents a powerful alignment of energy, attitude, and ambition. Rebel and Thad Moffitt will be activating fans throughout the season with exclusive content, giveaways, and trackside engagement, starting June 6 at Michigan International Speedway.

About Rebel Nicotine Pouches

Rebel is a premium, tobacco-free nicotine pouch brand for those who live fast and free. With bold flavors, clean delivery, and no compromises, Rebel supports individuals who break the mold and define their own pace.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical. For adults 21+ only.

