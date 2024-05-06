Rebel School of Wine Unlocks World of Wine for Today's Wine Drinker

"Tyler Balliet has done it again with another radically accessible take on wine education" — JACQUELINE STRUM, president and publisher, Wine Enthusiast Post this

From the ancient vines to today's pop hits, wine has stories to tell, and Balliet narrates them with a fresh, unapologetic style that resonates with anyone looking to crack open the world of wine. Why did the economic downturn in Argentina make Malbec a worldwide sensation? How did the invention of Port wine forged a four-century trade deal between the Portuguese and English? Rebel School of Wine covers these intriguing narratives and more with over 450 eye-catching, memorable illustrations from digital artist Amber Day and creative direction from Morgan First.

This guide is your backstage pass to the global wine scene, from Supra feasts in the Republic of Georgia to the cozy tapas bars of Spain, and even to the surprising vineyards of Lake Michigan. Balliet's witty prose and practical tips make the world of wine accessible, enjoyable, and excitingly relevant to today's wine drinkers, whether you're a casual yet curious drinker or a wine professional in training.

Readers of Rebel School of Wine will find

A Comprehensive Wine Guide: Balliet's command of the story of wine, as well as his love for the subject and his fellow wine drinkers, is evident from page one. Every major wine region and all their major wine grapes are covered along with unexpected histories and cultural tales, food and wine pairings, as well as travel and buying tips.

A Picture Book for Wine Drinkers: Illustrator Amber Day skillfully conveys complex ideas with more than 450 eye-popping, visually stunning, and memorable original illustrations without ever dumbing down the subject matter.

A New Kind of Wine Reference Book: Fully indexed and organized into easy to grasp sections, one could read this book from front to back, but why would you? The creatives behind Rebel School of Wine struggle themselves with linear and traditional wine books. Balliet and First wrote a book they wished they had had 20 years ago when they started to explore wine. Read front to back or pick up in the middle; the choice is yours.

About Tyler Balliet

Tyler Balliet is an entrepreneur and journalist who has been reshaping the wine industry since 2006. As the cofounder and CEO of Rosé Mansion, Tyler created a massive, rosé-themed interactive experience in New York City. Previously, Tyler cofounded and ran Wine Riot, a nationwide traveling wine festival, from 2009 to 2016. Recognized in Inc. Magazine's 30 Under 30 and Wine Enthusiast's 40 Under 40, Tyler has been featured in major U.S. newspapers. Tyler judges international wine competitions, explores global wine regions, and interviews key industry figures. Tyler has frequently appeared on live TV, including on CNN, ABC News, and Good Morning America, sharing wine expertise.

About Amber Day

Amber Day, also known as VISBII, is an acclaimed digital artist whose work is in high demand. Her work has illustrated the campaigns of popular brands including Gucci, Patagonia, Tag Heuer, Target, Nordstrom, and Bacardi Rum and have graced the pages of countless editorial publications.

About Morgan First

Morgan First is a distinguished entrepreneur and creative director best known as the cofounder and designer of Rosé Mansion and Wine Riot. Her innovative immersive designs have appeared in most major publications including the New York Times, CNN, and Good Morning America. Morgan has also designed and executed high-profile projects including Barbie themed pop-up restaurants in New York and Chicago, and custom-designed hotel suites at the Fairmont Hotel in Montreal and a large-scale immersive Barbie experience at Atlantis Resort, Bahamas. She has been honored by Wine Enthusiast's 40 Under 40, Inc. Magazine's 30 Under 30, and design:retail magazine's 40 Under 40.

Praise for Rebel School of Wine

"Rebel School of Wine impeccably balances technical clarity and accessibility, weaving intricate details about grape varieties, terroirs, and winemaking techniques into the narrative, ensuring that even novices can grasp the intricacies of the wine world." — JOEL BURT, cofounder and winemaker, Las Jaras Wines

"Whether you are just getting curious about wine or are an experienced aficionado looking to take your understanding to the next level, you need this book. Tyler has always had an incredibly open, curious mind, fascinated by all aspects of the wine industry, with a boundless enthusiasm for putting everything in context." — MIA VAN DE WATER, Master Sommelier, partner at Gracious Hospitality Management (Cote Korean Steakhouse, Coqodaq)

"I'm someone who is obsessed with the questions of who, what, why, and how as they relate to food. Tyler has done an excellent job at researching and explaining these questions when it comes to wine in a way that is fun and intriguing." — AARON HUTCHERSON, food writer and recipe developer, Washington Post

