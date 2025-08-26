Rebelle Rally 2016 Champion Charlene Bower Joins Forces with Industry Leader Jody DeVere for Milestone 10th Anniversary Competition

"This rally is about more than competition, it's about community," said Bower. "Every mile is a chance to lift others up and be the reminder that we are on a constant journey of change and celebration." Post this

For DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com and a nine-year Rebelle Rally staff veteran, this marks a thrilling pivot from supporter to competitor. "After years of cheering on these incredible women, it's time to put my navigation skills to the test," said DeVere. "Charlene's expertise and Frankie's resilience make this the perfect team. We're racing to inspire the next generation of Rebelles - and to prove that adventure has no age limit."

Team Celebration #111 isn't just chasing checkpoints - they are driving change and marking milestones. This year, the Rebelle Rally celebrates its 10th Anniversary, AskPatty.com its 20th, and Ladies Offroad Network its 10th. On a personal note, Jody turned 70 and Charlene will be 49 during the rally in October. Together, they celebrate ladies in automotive and off-roading, friendship, and the joy of finishing a big goal. "This rally is about more than competition, it's about community," said Bower. "Every mile is a chance to lift others up and be the reminder that we are on a constant journey of change and celebration."

To support the team and join Team Celebration, purchase your collectors edition glass with donation, then participate by posting pictures of your "Cheers" everyday during the rally. Charlene and Jody are sincerely thankful to their long-term partners BFGoodrich Tires, Yukon Gear, Icon Vehicle Dynamics and Castrol Oil that support our sport and missions everyday.

The 2025 Rebelle Rally kicks off October 8, spanning ten days of grueling terrain across Nevada and California. Follow Team Celebration's journey on Facebook, Instagram: @TeamCelebration @AskPatty, @LadiesOffroadNetwork and via the Rebelle Rally live tracker. Receive our daily updates by subscribing, plus more information is available at https://askpatty.com/teamcelebration and www.ladiesoffroadnetwork.com/2025-tc-rebelle-rally

About AskPatty.com,Inc.

Since 2006, Jody DeVere, CEO, has built an organization dedicated to helping the automotive industry better serve its diverse customer base. Through its flagship Certified Female Friendly® program, AskPatty has trained over 6,000 dealerships and service centers on how to attract, engage, and retain women customers with confidence. By providing her expert consulting and specialized resources, AskPatty empowers businesses to create inclusive, equitable environments, building stronger connections, trust, and loyalty with every customer. www.askpatty.com

About Ladies Off-Road Network:

Founded by off-road industry veteran Charlene Bower, Ladies Offroad Network (LON) is dedicated to empowering women in off-roading through education, hands-on training, and community-building. Over the past decade, LON has provided in-person and virtual workshops, multi-day skills camps, trail training classes, and networking events, helping women of all experience levels gain confidence behind the wheel and knowledge about vehicle recovery, trail etiquette, and responsible land use. By combining practical instruction with mentorship and community support, LON has become a trusted resource for women who want to explore, learn, and thrive in the offroad world. www.LadiesOffroadNetwork.com

About the 2025 Rebelle Rally:

The Rebelle Rally, entering its tenth year, is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States that just so happens to be for women. The world-class event is an outdoor endurance competition that traverses over 2,500 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain. Precision driving and navigation, not speed, are the ultimate goal. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compasses, roadbooks, and strategy – known as Rebelle Format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. The Rebelle Rally is considered a proving ground for people, products, and stock-manufacturer vehicles. Starting October 8th and finishing October 18th. For more information, visit www.RebelleRally.com

