Rebellyous Debuts Spicy Plant-Based Patty for Food Service Providers

Rebellyous Spicy Kickin' Patties are 100% vegan and free of cholesterol, antibiotics, and hormones, with less saturated fat than chicken patties. The new spicy patties are just as easy to prepare as their chicken-based counterparts and offer many nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

"Our customers love Rebellyous plant-based chicken and schools have been clamoring for a spicy version of our delicious patty," said Kristie Middleton, Chief Relationship Officer for Rebellyous Foods. "We're so excited to heed the call and launch this product, offering our customers a feisty new way to enjoy planet-friendly, delicious comfort foods."

The new Rebellyous Spicy Kickin' Patty offers the same juicy bite Rebellyous customers love with a crunchy, peppery coating. The product meets the USDA National School Lunch Program's requirements for 2 meat/meat alternate credits and offers 1/4 grain credit as well.

"Our students love the Rebellyous Plant-Based Kickin' Nuggets. Even our staunch meat-eating students enjoy the product since it is so good. We look forward to the new Spicy Plant-Based Patties and can't wait to put them on the menu for our students to enjoy," said Sarah Keiser, Child Nutrition Technician at Newark Unified School District in California. "I know they will be a hit, especially with our older students who demand anything spicy and I expect them to fly off our shelves."

Seattle-based Rebellyous Foods is revolutionizing plant-based meat manufacturing, creating novel production equipment to make plant-based chicken more affordable, consistent, and at higher volumes.

Established in 2017 by former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally, the company has become a transformative force in the plant-based foods industry, gaining traction across various industries including K-12 schools, colleges, event venues, hospitals and more. The products are on menus at over 300 school districts, including some of the nation's largest. Most recently, Rebellyous announced a partnership with Chicago Public Schools via Open Kitchens which is menuing its plant-based chicken patties along with waffles at more than 100 schools in the district, offering a healthier, affordable, planet-friendly, and delicious plant-based option to the menu. Additionally, customers can find Rebellyous products on Webstaurantstore.com.

Schools, restaurants and food service providers can order samples of the new Rebellyous Spicy Kickin' Patties at https://www.rebellyous.com/for-foodservice. To learn more about Rebellyous Foods, visit rebellyous.com. Find IMAGES of the new Spicy Kickin' Patties HERE - photo credit: Rebellyous Foods.

