Rebellyous Foods' Christie Lagally Named to Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

"I'm humbled to be recognized among such inspiring female founders. This acknowledgment affirms Rebellyous' commitment to revolutionizing the meat processing industry, driving the price parity of plant-based meat with our innovative technology," said Christie Lagally, CEO of Rebellyous Foods. "We're working diligently toward a sustainable and compassionate future for all with the launch of our Mock 2 technology this summer, and we are grateful for the support of our customers, production partners, and investors each step of the way."

Spearheading a groundbreaking mission to make plant-based chicken price-competitive with its animal-based counterpart, Christie Lagally leads Rebellyous Foods in developing novel production equipment engineered specifically for plant-based meat and to make the best-tasting chicken, every time. Most plant-based meat is made using off-the-shelf meat processing equipment, which is not designed for the unique qualities of plant-based ingredients, and results in high levels of inefficiency and cost.

Once deployed, Rebellyous' first-of-its-kind Mock 2 technology will significantly reduce production costs, energy, footprint, material waste, and more, achieving up to a 60% reduction in the cost of manufacturing. Mock 2 will efficiently craft its high-quality, restaurant-style plant-based chicken nuggets, tenders, and patties at prices consumers will truly appreciate.

Rebellyous Foods is revolutionizing the food landscape, expanding into more than 240 school districts and reaching over 3.5 Million students nationwide. The company, which primarily focuses on the National School Lunch Program, has nearly doubled or tripled sales in the last three years running, demonstrating the need for delicious plant-based meat options and showcasing its differentiation of texture, flavor, nutrition, cost, and especially quality.

The launch of Mock 2 improves the quality-at-scale of mix-and-form plant-based meat products while continuously producing at volumes of 2,500-3,700 lb/hr with the potential to reach 5000+ lb/hr or more on a single processing line. The company is poised to scale operations, boasting the capacity to deliver a staggering 10M pounds of plant-based chicken annually with the Mock 2 Production System, deploying the new equipment this summer 2024.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback," said Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor, "The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises.

Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.

High-resolution images are available HERE. Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Rebellyous Foods

Seattle Food Tech, Inc., DBA Rebellyous Foods, is a food manufacturing technology company working to make plant-based meat price-competitive with traditional chicken products. Former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally founded the company in 2017 to provide the plant-based meat industry with the tools needed to radically increase production capacity while dramatically lowering costs for high-quality production. Investors include Aramana, Cercano Management, Clear Current Capital, Fifty Years, Liquid 2 Ventures, CPT Capital, Agronomics, and KBW Ventures. For more information, visit www.rebellyous.com.

Jennifer Ritchie, Rebellyous Foods, 1 206-354-8044, [email protected], https://www.rebellyous.com/

SOURCE Rebellyous Foods