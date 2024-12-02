Rebellyous Foods Partners with Dot Foods to Expand Foodservice Distribution Nationwide

Alliance Expands Distribution for Plant-Based Meat to Schools, Restaurants, Healthcare, and Event Venues
SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rebellyous Foods, a women-led company revolutionizing plant-based meat production technology and adoption, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Dot Foods, North America's largest food industry redistributor. This agreement marks a major milestone for Rebellyous Foods, as it opens national foodservice distribution for its acclaimed plant-based chicken patties, tenders and nuggets, expanding availability to a broader range of customers across the country.
Dot Foods' unique redistribution model allows suppliers to ship in "less-than-truckload" quantities, ensuring weekly distribution to its network of over 5,020 distributors. It provides foodservice customers a 2-4 day turnaround on orders with no minimum case requirement. This will greatly enhance the availability of Rebellyous' plant-based chicken products to foodservice operators, from national chains to small, independent restaurants to large event venues or institutions, and school district customers.
"Partnering with Dot Foods is a game-changer for Rebellyous Foods," said Kristie Middleton, Chief Relationship Officer at Rebellyous Foods. "Their expansive distribution network will enable us to reach more foodservice establishments nationwide, meeting the growing consumer demand for high-quality, affordable plant-based proteins in the dining sector. Whether it's a regional lunch spot, university dining hall, or a family-owned restaurant, our products will now be more accessible than ever."
This partnership will allow foodservice operators of all sizes to seamlessly incorporate Rebellyous Foods' innovative plant-based nuggets, tenders and patties into their menus, delivering healthier, sustainable, and delicious options for their customers.
"Dot is thrilled to partner with Rebellyous Foods as their supply chain partner helping them grow their foodservice business. They are a great addition to our plant-based offering," said Billy Bell, senior business development manager.
In September, Rebellyous Foods unveiled its innovative Mock 2© Production System, a first-of-its-kind system, enabling the company to produce plant-based meat that effectively competes on price and quality with traditional meat production, setting the stage to transform the accessibility and adoption of sustainable, climate-friendly protein alternatives worldwide. The deployment of the technology combined with the partnership with Dot positions Rebellyous for rapid growth in 2025.
About Rebellyous Foods
Seattle Food Tech, Inc., DBA Rebellyous Foods, is a food manufacturing technology company working to make plant-based meat price-competitive with traditional chicken products. Former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally founded the company in 2017 to provide the plant-based meat industry with the tools needed to radically increase production capacity while dramatically lowering costs for high-quality production. Investors include Aramana, Cercano Management, Clear Current Capital, Fifty Years, Liquid 2 Ventures, CPT Capital, Agronomics, and KBW Ventures. For more information, visit www.rebellyous.com.
About Dot Foods
Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.
