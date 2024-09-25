Rebellyous Foods Revolutionizes Plant-Based Meat Production with Deployment of Mock 2© Technology

"We've been on a mission to engineer and deploy a system that efficiently and affordably crafts our high-quality, restaurant-style plant-based chicken nuggets, tenders and patties." - Christie Lagally Post this

"Today marks a pivotal moment in the future of food," said Christie Lagally, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods. "We've been on a mission to engineer and deploy a system that efficiently and affordably crafts our high-quality, restaurant-style plant-based chicken nuggets, tenders and patties. Partnering with RMS Foods allows us to fulfill this mission, catalyzing a path for sustainable protein production that is poised to reshape global eating habits."

Sam Cobb, President of RMS Foods and Mayor of Hobbs, New Mexico, added, "This collaboration with Rebellyous Foods positions our region at the forefront of food tech innovation. We're advancing manufacturing capabilities and creating high-skilled jobs and driving economic growth in our community."

Despite a global call from environmental and public health organizations to reduce meat consumption, one of the biggest barriers to consumers moving to plant-based eating is the higher cost and consistent quality of plant-based meat. The Mock 2© system's benefits extend beyond increased capacity and cost reduction to:

Dramatically improve energy efficiency

Significantly reduce environmental footprint

Minimize material waste

Enhance worker safety and improve working conditions

"Our Mock 2© technology is the key to meeting the unmet demand for delicious, affordable plant-based options," Lagally explained. "We're not just competing on price and volume – we're setting new standards for texture, flavor and quality."

Rebellyous Foods is poised to significantly impact the global protein market. As the company scales its operations, it aims to make sustainable, plant-based eating accessible to consumers worldwide, potentially reshaping dietary habits and contributing to global sustainability goals.

Recent research from Nectar found that plant-based nuggets, from a few key companies including Rebellyous, outperform their animal-based counterparts. Today, Rebellyous Foods plant-based chicken patties, nuggets and tenders are served at over 275 school districts, reaching over 4 million students nationwide. The company, which primarily focuses on selling to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program, has roughly doubled sales in each of the last three years, demonstrating the need for delicious plant-based meat options and showcasing its differentiation.

Rebellyous' Mock 2© technology is fully patented in the US, Canada and Japan under Seattle Food Tech, Inc. and with additional patents pending internationally. For more information about Rebellyous Foods, visit www.rebellyous.com.

About Rebellyous Foods

Seattle Food Tech, Inc., DBA Rebellyous Foods, is a food manufacturing technology company working to make plant-based meat price-competitive with traditional chicken products. Former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally founded the company in 2017 to provide the plant-based meat industry with the tools needed to radically increase production capacity while dramatically lowering costs for high-quality production. Investors include Aramana, Cercano Management, Clear Current Capital, Fifty Years, Liquid 2 Ventures, CPT Capital, Agronomics, and KBW Ventures. For more information, visit www.rebellyous.com.

About RMS Foods

RMS Foods, Inc. specializes in the production of high-quality plant-based meat products. With over 25 years of experience, the company has transitioned from traditional meat production to focus on plant-based alternatives, meeting the diverse dietary needs of consumers. RMS Foods prioritizes energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, implementing advanced technologies such as solar energy and LED lighting to reduce its carbon footprint and operational costs. The company's state-of-the-art facility features enhanced insulation and energy-saving systems, allowing it to produce delicious, nutritious plant-based products while minimizing waste and energy consumption. Rebellyous' Mock 2 technology will be an extension of RMS Foods' existing manufacturing process, expanding it to increase volume and reduce cost to make plant-based products' price and volume competitive with animal-based products.

