Rebellyous Launches Kickin' Popcorn and Turns Up the Heat with New Spicy Plant-Based Nuggets & Tenders

Made from 100% vegan ingredients and free of cholesterol, antibiotics, and hormones, with less saturated fat than traditional chicken nuggets and tenders, Rebellyous is making it easier than ever to offer better-for-you options that are full of flavor. These exciting products debut amid a period of rapid growth for the brand. Rebellyous recently partnered with Dot Foods to expand distribution, now serving over 390+ school districts and more than 5 million students nationwide with even more plant-based goodness.

"Our customers have been eager for more options, and we're thrilled to deliver three new products to enhance their menus," said Lauren Pitts, RD, Senior Foodservice Account Manager and Dietitian for Rebellyous Foods. "All of our products at Rebellyous, including Spicy Kickin' Nuggets & Tenders, and Kickin' Popcorn, meet USDA National School Lunch Program requirements and are easy to prepare, making them ideal for foodservice operators seeking flavorful, planet-friendly alternatives."

Rebellyous Foods is revolutionizing plant-based meat manufacturing by designing novel production equipment that makes plant-based chicken more affordable, consistent, and scalable. Founded in 2017 by former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally, the company has become a transformative force in the plant-based foods industry, gaining traction across various industries, including K-12 schools, colleges, event venues, hospitals, and food service establishments. The products are on menus at some of the nation's largest school districts, most recently announcing a partnership with the Hawaii State Department of Education via Y. Hata & Company.

Rebellyous will showcase its latest products at the National Association of College & University Food Services Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 8-11; the School Nutrition Association Show's Annual National Conference in San Antonio July 13-15; and Annual State Conference in Spokane, Washington, July 28-30. To order products or samples of the new Rebellyous Spicy Kickin' Nuggets, Spicy Kickin' Tenders, and Kickin' Popcorn, available as of July 7th, visit Rebellyous Foodservice or purchase directly from Webstaurantstore.com. To learn more about Rebellyous Foods, visit Rebellyous Foods. Find IMAGES of the new Spicy Kickin' Nuggets and Tenders HERE, and IMAGES of the new Kickin' Popcorn HERE, photo credit: Rebellyous Foods.

