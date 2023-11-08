Rebellyous Receives Vizient Contract for Plant-Based Chicken

"Vizient's customer base has a national presence — increasing their plant-based portfolio can have an impact on the planet and public health," said Lauren Pitts, MA, RD, Rebellyous Sr. Food Service Account Manager. "We are thrilled to be working with Vizient." Post this

"Vizient's customer base has a national presence — increasing their plant-based portfolio can have an impact on the planet and public health," said Lauren Pitts, MA, RD, Rebellyous Sr. Food Service Account Manager. "We are thrilled to be working with Vizient and looking forward to providing their customers with delicious, cost-effective, and sustainable plant-based chicken."

Plant-based foods are gaining momentum amongst consumers and in schools. According to one article, seventy-nine percent of Gen-Z's (those born 1997 – 2012) report they are "eager to go meatless" a few times a week. Recent research from Oxford University concluded that plant-based diets produce 75 percent less greenhouse gas emissions, generate 75 percent less water pollution, and use 75 percent less land than animal-based diets.

To learn more about Rebellyous Foods, visit rebellyous.com.

