Rebellyous Receives Vizient Contract for Plant-Based Chicken

Contract Offers Increased Access to Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets, Patties, and Tenders for Hospitals and Universities across the Country
SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plant-based meat manufacturing technology company Rebellyous Foods has been awarded a contract from Vizient, a group purchasing organization which represents $130 billion in annual purchasing volume across the healthcare sector as well as through channel partners serving colleges, universities, school districts and other industries. The agreement was effective Nov. 1.
When Vizient customers search for their contracted options, they'll find some exciting new plant-based foods, including crispy and delicious nuggets, tenders, and patties that are affordable and easy to prepare. Rebellyous' Nuggets, Patties, and Tenders are 100% vegan with no cholesterol, antibiotics, or hormones, and less saturated fat and sodium than conventional chicken products. Its K-12 products meet the USDA standards for 2 meat alternate credits for the National School Lunch Program.
"Vizient's customer base has a national presence — increasing their plant-based portfolio can have an impact on the planet and public health," said Lauren Pitts, MA, RD, Rebellyous Sr. Food Service Account Manager. "We are thrilled to be working with Vizient and looking forward to providing their customers with delicious, cost-effective, and sustainable plant-based chicken."
Plant-based foods are gaining momentum amongst consumers and in schools. According to one article, seventy-nine percent of Gen-Z's (those born 1997 – 2012) report they are "eager to go meatless" a few times a week. Recent research from Oxford University concluded that plant-based diets produce 75 percent less greenhouse gas emissions, generate 75 percent less water pollution, and use 75 percent less land than animal-based diets.
