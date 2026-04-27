Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P. (RAM Law) Proudly Welcomes New Attorneys

Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P. (RAM Law) is honored to announce the addition of Anthony V. Locascio (Of Counsel) and Louis F. Locascio, J.S.C., Ret. (Of Counsel), further enhancing the firm's depth of experience and litigation strength.

SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthony is certified by the Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney. He was one of the youngest to earn that certification when he did in 2006. For nearly 27 years, he has represented injured people in a range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, premises liability, and medical malpractice claims.

Anthony has appeared as a legal commentator on radio and television programs, including Court TV and CNN. He is extensively trained in the art of body language, which he teaches law students, bar associations, law enforcement agencies, and schools such as Rutgers and Seton Hall University Law. CNN has also featured Anthony as a body language analyst of the first Clinton-Trump presidential debate.

A retired judge, Louis is among a select group of attorneys certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as both a Civil and Criminal Trial Attorney. With more than 50 years of litigation and judicial experience, he is one of the most effective civil and family mediators in New Jersey. Louis was regarded as one of the leading settlement judges across all divisions when he was on the bench.

Louis began his legal career clerking for Harold Ackerman, J.S.C. He went on to try civil and criminal cases at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., and Drazin & Warshaw, P.A., handling more than 300 jury verdicts before his appointment to the Monmouth County Superior Court in 1992.

While on the bench, Louis authored approximately 40 judicial opinions, about half of which were published. Since retiring, he has written more than 150 articles for the New Jersey Law Journal, including his ongoing monthly Court Watch column.

About RAM Law

When victims are facing the aftermath of a serious injury, the firm they choose can make a meaningful difference. The attorneys at RAM Law build strong client relationships, maintain clear communication, and deliver results-driven advocacy from the outset. With a team of experienced trial lawyers who prepare every case as though it will go to court, the firm is equipped to stand up to insurance companies and pursue favorable outcomes.

To schedule a free consultation, call 732-247-3600 or visit www.ram.law. The firm has offices in New Brunswick, Somerville, and Manalapan, New Jersey.

Media Contact

Kanika Malhotra, Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P., 1 732-247-3600, [email protected], ramlawnj.com

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