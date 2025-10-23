Recalibrate Reception Marks a New Chapter in Human Flourishing and Leadership Evolution

"I believe we're far more powerful than we realize," said Liana Habicht, founder of Recalibrate and a global executive coach and business leader. "Reinvention at the level of self-identification is the key to extraordinary results and human flourishing." Post this

The event brought together a diverse circle of leaders — including founders, investors, and executives from Phoenix and Silicon Valley, many of whom have experienced the Recalibrate methodology at various stages of its development. The evening featured an interactive Future-Self Activation, reflections on purpose-driven growth, and conversations exploring the evolving relationship between human potential and technology.

"Recalibrate represents the next frontier of leadership development, one where human potential is not replaced by technology but expanded through it," shared one guest, reflecting on the experience.

The reception closed with a resonant reminder:

The future belongs to those brave enough to reinvent themselves.

About Recalibrate

Recalibrate is a global movement and methodology that helps leaders expand what's possible through identity-based transformation. Rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and business strategy, Recalibrate bridges inner work with outer impact — creating clear, aligned, and future-ready leaders. Launching in 2026, Recalibrate AI will bring this process to a digital platform for Human Flourishing, empowering people everywhere to evolve as fast as the world around them.

