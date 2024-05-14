Recent Article By Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, Highlights the Foundation of Long-Term Health and Preventative Medicine

The article featuring Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, underscores the importance of preventative medicine in safeguarding long-term health amidst concerning declines in clinical preventive services visits.

METAIRIE, La., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent article published in the Health News Tribune offers profound insights into the critical role of preventative medicine in securing long-term health, featuring Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, as a leading voice in this essential discourse. Titled "The Foundation of Long-Term Health: Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, on Preventative Medicine," the article serves as a timely reminder of the imperative to prioritize proactive healthcare measures in averting disease onset and fostering overall well-being.

Against the backdrop of declining clinical preventive services (CPS) visits, the publication sheds light on alarming statistics that underscore the urgency of promoting preventative care. Recent data reveals that a mere 5.3% of adults aged 35 and older received all recommended high-priority CPS in 2020, marking a concerning downturn from previous years. Additionally, adolescent preventative care visits have witnessed a notable decline, underscoring the need for heightened awareness and action in promoting preventative healthcare practices.

Dr. Duhon articulates, "Preventative medicine stands as a cornerstone of healthcare, encompassing a spectrum of interventions and screenings aimed at preemptively identifying health issues." From routine check-ups to tailored counseling sessions, these proactive measures play a pivotal role in disease interception and management, echoing the age-old adage that "prevention is better than cure."

The publication elucidates the multifaceted benefits of preventative medicine, extending beyond individual health to encompass societal well-being and healthcare sustainability. Dr. Duhon's insights underscore the imperative of early intervention, particularly in the context of cancer screenings, which enable timely detection and intervention for improved treatment outcomes.

As the driving force behind American Consulting Physicians, Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, champions innovative telemedicine solutions, bridging geographical barriers to deliver comprehensive medical care across 15 states. His unwavering commitment to advancing accessible healthcare underscores a dedication to enhancing patient well-being and fostering a healthier future for all.

About Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD

Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, is the driving force behind American Consulting Physicians, a trailblazing telemedicine venture. As an accomplished Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist with a profound grasp of ICU, emergency room, and crisis/pandemic management, Dr. Duhon is leveraging his expertise to provide acute and chronic medical care services remotely across 15 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, and more. His specialization in complex conditions and willingness to extend patient consultations underscore his commitment to elevating healthcare. Beyond his business pursuits, Dr. Duhon's diverse interests encompass Ironman training, culinary exploration, passion fruit cultivation, and a dedication to advancing accessible and exceptional medical care.

