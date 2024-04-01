Recent National Association of Realtor Settlement Will Set Back Black Homeownership

"... this settlement will most assuredly have a racially disparate impact upon Black homeownership," said Lyric Armstrong, 44th President, Consolidated Board of Realtists, Los Angeles, CA. Post this

For Black homebuyers, this is bad news. In this country, the average net wealth of Black households is $27,000 which represents over nine times less than the $250,000 average net wealth of White households. Black families have 68% less in liquid assets than their White counterparts along with fewer opportunities to receive financial assistance from family members. Down payment and closing costs are hard enough to save. Adding the buyer's agent commission to the ledger puts homeownership out of reach.

According to The National Association of Realtors the average Black Realtor earns $16,700 per year which is three times less than the $49,400 a White Realtor averages. Historically, Black people are buyers' agents. U.S. White homeownership is almost 74%, Black homeownership is 45%. The opportunity to be the seller's agent is less for Black agents just based upon the overall ownership percentages.

"We believe this settlement will most assuredly have a racially disparate impact upon Black homeownership," said Lyric Armstrong, 44th President, Consolidated Board of Realtists, Los Angeles, CA.

The American dream of homeownership is not dead in the Black community, but it just keeps getting pushed farther away. We are disappointed the NAR did not fight for us. It would have been better to lose with the dignity of being right and representing all of your membership than to settle in shame. For more information https://consolidatedboardofrealtist.com

Media Contact

Mark Alston, Consolidated Board of Realtists, 1 310-908-0070, [email protected], https://consolidatedboardofrealtist.com/

Lyric Armstrong, Consolidated Board of Realtists, 1 213-444-6336, [email protected], https://consolidatedboardofrealtist.com/

SOURCE Consolidated Board of Realtists