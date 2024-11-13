Recent Study Reveals Impact of Structured Professional Development on STEM Engagement

"This research highlights the transformative power of high-quality professional development, particularly for students from underrepresented backgrounds. It's about more than improving test scores—it's about inspiring students to see themselves in STEM careers." Post this

Key Findings:

1. Student Mindset Improvements

Students taught by NMSI-trained educators showed increased confidence and interest in STEM subjects.

Black students, in particular, demonstrated a rise in STEM career aspirations.

2. Academic Performance Gains

Students led by NMSI-trained teachers showed significant improvements in algebraic reasoning and data-driven and statistical analysis.

3. Impact on Underrepresented Students

The program was especially beneficial for female, Black, and Hispanic students, who made academic gains similar to their peers, demonstrating NMSI's commitment to inclusive STEM education.

The study reinforces the importance of ongoing professional development for educators to foster a pipeline of students who are not only excited about STEM but also prepared for college-level coursework. NMSI's program equips educators with the tools to engage and inspire students, leading to measurable improvements in achievement.

"As this study shows, the impact of NMSI's Professional Learning Services extends far beyond the classroom," said Jeremy Anderson, CEO of NMSI. "By empowering educators, we are building a more equitable and inclusive future for all students."

Brenda Neuman-Sheldon, Senior Director of Program Research and Evaluation at NMSI, added, "This research highlights the transformative power of high-quality professional development, particularly for students from underrepresented backgrounds. It's about more than improving test scores—it's about inspiring students to see themselves in STEM careers."

To learn more about the study's findings and insights, you can download our white paper here.

About the National Math and Science Initiative

The National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) is dedicated to improving student outcomes in math and science, particularly in underserved communities. By providing educators with high-quality professional development and support, NMSI ensures that all students have access to the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. For more information, visit http://www.nms.org.

