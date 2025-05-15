Recent Study Suggests Salmon and Other Fish High in Omega-3s May Help Slow Prostate Cancer Progression

Eating seafood at least twice a week is a small but powerful lifestyle change that can support men's long-term health. Post this

"This is encouraging news for men and their families," said Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, registered dietitian-nutritionist and Dish on Fish spokesperson. "Omega-3s from fish have long been linked to heart and brain benefits, and now we're seeing promising data on their role in slowing prostate cancer cell growth.

"Eating seafood at least twice a week is a small but powerful lifestyle change that can support men's long-term health," Kleiner added. "At Dish on Fish, we have dozens of delicious and no-fuss recipes, like our popular one-pan Mediterranean salmon, to help people make smart mealtime decisions."

The UCLA-led clinical trial, CAPFISH-3, followed 100 men with low- or intermediate-risk prostate cancer who opted for active surveillance rather than immediate treatment. Over the course of a year, participants who adopted the omega-3-rich diet saw a 15% decrease in the Ki-67 index — a key marker of cancer cell growth. In contrast, the control group, which maintained their usual diet, experienced a 24% increase in this same marker.

The study supports a growing body of evidence that incorporating more fish and reducing intake of highly processed, omega-6-rich foods may play a valuable role in men's cancer prevention strategies.

As part of its ongoing commitment to public health education, Dish on Fish offers practical resources, tips, and recipes to help consumers add more seafood to their diets. Connect with Dish on Fish's social media pages, e-cookbook, blog posts, and more through its website: www.dishonfish.com.

About Dish on Fish

Dish on Fish, recognized as the #1 seafood blog by Feedspot, is a leading resource for new recipes and relevant, relatable, easy-to-understand health and nutrition information about seafood. Seafood is a vital part of a healthy diet. It's an initiative sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute to encourage Americans to eat seafood at least Twice a week, as recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

About The National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, the NFI's diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government's Dietary Guidelines, which suggest that Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week for longer, healthier lives.

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, The National Fisheries Institute

SOURCE The National Fisheries Institute