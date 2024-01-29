Recently Opened Virtue Recovery Center Chandler Takes the Lead in Addressing Drug and Alcohol Challenges in Chandler, AZ

Newly Opened Virtue Recovery Center Chandler: A Beacon of Hope, offering unwavering support in the battle against addiction. Post this

Recent statistics have been made available to the public that have provided valuable insights into the city's drug and alcohol landscape. They unveil a multifaceted scenario and help shed light on achievements and areas needing focused attention.

Key Statistics:

Substance Abuse Prevalence: More than 9.5 percent of Chandler residents have reported using illicit drugs or misusing prescription medications in the past month. That's nearly a whole percentage point above the national average of 8.82.

Alcohol Consumption: 16.7% of adults living in Chandler engage in binge drinking monthly, with 25% of most active drinkers consuming a median of nearly eight drinks per binge.

Opioid Crisis: Chandler has not been immune to the opioid epidemic sweeping through the nation. The city has seen a nearly 15% increase in opioid-related overdoses over the past year, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue.

Youth Substance Abuse: Startlingly, 31% of Chandler High School students admit to using drugs or alcohol at least once in their lifetime. This underscores the need for comprehensive prevention and education programs targeting young people.

Treatment Gap: Chandler has a significant treatment gap despite the alarming statistics. Only 6.3% of adolescents in need of substance abuse treatment are currently accessing services, indicating a pressing need for improved access and affordability.

How the New Virtue Recovery Center Chandler Can Help

In response to these alarming statistics, the recently opened Virtue Recovery Detox & Rehab Center Chandler has emerged as a pivotal force in addressing the drug and alcohol abuse problem. This center, staffed by experienced professionals, offers comprehensive treatment and support for individuals facing addiction and underlying trauma. Virtue Recovery Center Chandler is committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment where individuals can embark on their journey to recovery and acquire healthier coping mechanisms to navigate life's challenges.

Community Response

The Chandler community is actively coming together to tackle the issue of drug and alcohol abuse. Local organizations, government agencies, and concerned citizens are taking proactive steps to make a difference.

What You Can Do:

Raise Awareness: Share these statistics with your friends, family, and colleagues to raise awareness.

Support Local Initiatives: Get involved in local organizations and initiatives working to combat substance abuse in Chandler.

Seek Help: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, reach out to the numerous support services available in Chandler, like Virtue Recovery Center Chandler.

Advocate for Policy Changes: Engage with local policymakers to advocate for policies that address the root causes of substance abuse and improve access to treatment.

While the drug and alcohol statistics for Chandler, Arizona, present challenges, they also reflect a community that is determined to face these issues head-on. By working together, Chandler can continue to build a safe, healthy, and vibrant city for all its residents.

"These statistics serve as a stark reminder of the challenges the Chandler community faces in the battle against addiction. At Virtue Recovery Center Chandler, we view them not as obstacles but as a call to action. We are deeply committed to providing a haven for those struggling with substance abuse, and these numbers emphasize the critical need for accessible and effective treatment options. Our team is dedicated to being part of the solution, offering hope and a path to recovery for individuals and families affected by substance abuse in Chandler." - Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer at Virtue Recovery Center Chandler.

Virtue Recovery Center Chandler is a nationally accredited drug and alcohol detox center. Our dedicated team of experienced professionals, including doctors, nurses, behavioral health technicians, and addiction specialists, provides comprehensive treatment and support 24/7. With decades of expertise in treating drug addiction, alcoholism, and dual-diagnosis conditions, we prioritize creating a safe and nurturing environment. Here, individuals can start their journey to recovery and develop healthier coping mechanisms to navigate life's challenges."

Disclaimer: The statistics presented in this press release are based on the latest available data from reputable sources. For the most up-to-date information and additional resources on drug and alcohol abuse in Chandler, please refer to the Chandler Department of Health and Human Services and other relevant local agencies. https://www.azdhs.gov/

