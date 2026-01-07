Receptiviti Launches Loquent Applied Insights for Decision-Ready Language Analysis

"At its core, Loquent Applied Insights reflects decades of research into how language reveals psychological patterns. The suite brings that science to life in a way that is scalable, rigorous, and practical for real organizational decisions." - Kiki Adams , Head of Linguistics Post this

Toronto, ON — January 7, 2026 — Receptiviti today announced the launch of Loquent Applied Insights, a new applied-insights suite designed to transform natural language into clear, decision-ready behavioral understanding and psychological intelligence. The suite debuts with its first module, the Loquent Applied Insights Report Generator, which provides instant, professional-grade interpretation of language data using validated science and structured analysis.

Loquent Applied Insights establishes a new product pathway for customers alongside the Receptiviti API, giving organizations two distinct pathways for engaging with Receptiviti's platform:

Technical Integration Pathway (API): for teams that want programmatic access to the full measurement framework.

Applied Insights Pathway (Loquent Applied Insights): for business users who want immediate, interpretation-first outputs without building internal tooling.

Built on decades of scientific research, Loquent Applied Insights is a modular environment that turns qualitative language into structured psychological intelligence. While the API enables teams to build custom workflows, Loquent Applied Insights offers an accessible, ready-to-use layer that converts language data into insights that directly support decision-making.

The suite launches with the Loquent Applied Insights Report Generator, which produces comprehensive, expert-informed reports from any natural language source: interviews, leadership assessments, written communication, athlete evaluations, customer feedback, and more. Early pilots with a Fortune 50 enterprise and a professional sports organization demonstrated strong demand for accessible, science-backed interpretation that scales across individuals, teams, and systems. More detail on the Report Generator and its use cases is available here: Introducing the Loquent Applied Insights Report Generator.

"Organizations are sitting on immense volumes of language; interviews, conversations, day-to-day communication—but very few have a way to interpret it quickly or consistently," said Jennifer Glista, Chief Revenue Officer of Receptiviti. "Loquent Applied Insights bridges that gap. It gives leaders an immediate, structured understanding of people and teams without needing to assemble a technical stack or hire specialized analysts."

Rather than relying solely on generative interpretation, the Report Generator draws from validated language-psychology models, produces consistent and repeatable outputs, and reduces reliance on self-report measures that are vulnerable to social-desirability effects. Reports are available in minutes, making the tool suitable for time-sensitive evaluations in HR, leadership development, people analytics, professional and collegiate sports, and investor due diligence.

"At its core, Loquent Applied Insights reflects decades of research into how language reveals psychological patterns," said Kiki Adams, Head of Linguistics at Receptiviti. "The suite brings that science to life in a way that is scalable, rigorous, and practical for real organizational decisions."

The launch of Loquent Applied Insights marks a significant expansion in Receptiviti's product ecosystem. Future modules, including an interactive data visualizer (currently available in beta for select customers), dashboards, and team-level analytics will continue to grow the suite throughout 2026 and beyond, offering organizations a modern and flexible pathway for working with applied psychological intelligence and behavioral understanding.

Availability

The Loquent Applied Insights suite, including the Report Generator, is available as of time of publication. Organizations can request example reports or speak with the Receptiviti team at receptiviti.com

About Receptiviti

Receptiviti provides the only scientifically validated platform that transforms virtually any language data into actionable psychological insights, offering unparalleled measurement of personality, drivers of behavior, and thinking styles. Our mission is to equip organizations and platforms with technology to understand the psychology of the people who matter most to them, enabling them to make decisions that are both data-driven and deeply human.

