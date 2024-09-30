Reciprocity Jewels Announces Record Designer Submissions Following Open Call for 2024 Exhibition at NYC Jewelry Week

Reciprocity is about honoring the artisans, the environment, and the enduring beauty of thoughtful craftsmanship. Post this

In the Andean communities, Awni—or reciprocity—is a timeless, deeply respected principle. Rooted in Inca tradition, it weaves together relationships between people and Mother Earth. The Andean proverb, "Today for me, tomorrow for you," recognizes that relationships are the jewels that last a lifetime. Reciprocity Jewels embodies this principle in every step of the process, providing and celebrating a vision for a responsible, traceable gold and gemstone supply chain that reciprocally benefits all, from source to customer. The project underscores the power of collaboration on a global scale. It highlights the ethical and responsible use of resources, while offering a platform for individuals from different nationalities to support one another. The co-founders, and soon to be announced exhibiting designer partners, come from diverse backgrounds, making the project an international effort that reflects the importance of diverse collaboration.

Founded by a passionate group of four independent designers, Reciprocity Jewels aims to transform the jewelry supply chain by highlighting the importance of ethically sourced materials, specifically responsibly mined Peruvian gold. Andrea Jose, Peruvian designer and co-founder, serves as Reciprocity's head of Production and Partnerships, where she plays a crucial role in connecting artisans with designers and overseeing the production process. Andrea travels to the Madre de Dios region to source directly from the miners, and has founded the Jarapay School to train the miners in smelting and jewelry making techniques. With her background as a Business Engineer and with an MA in Design from Central Saint Martins, Andrea emphasizes the need for transparency in sourcing, while understanding the intricacies of both design and social impact. Andrea's work celebrates the value of female leadership in the mining sector, drawing inspiration from strong community figures. "Through Reciprocity Jewels, we are not just showcasing beautiful pieces; we are telling stories of the miners and their communities. Our mission is to create a transparent and traceable gold supply chain that honors both people and nature," she explains, highlighting her dedication to responsible sourcing.

Jacqueline Barbosa, Curator of the Reciprocity Jewels exhibition, brings her distinct knowledge and passion for responsible design to the forefront. As Curator, she meticulously reviews and selects the designers and pieces that align with the exhibition's vision of sustainability and storytelling. Her deep connection to nature, having grown up in Brazil, infuses her curatorial process with a keen awareness of the environment and the artisans who create each piece. With a Master's in Jewelry Design from Central Saint Martins and a celebrated career that includes features in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and L'Officiel, Jacqueline's eye for craftsmanship ensures that each piece in the exhibition resonates with purpose and artistry. She views this exhibition as more than just a display of jewelry—it's an immersive experience that connects people to the stories and ethical practices behind the designs. "Reciprocity is about honoring the artisans, the environment, and the enduring beauty of thoughtful craftsmanship," co-founder Jacqueline says. "Each piece in this exhibition is a testament to the impact we can make when we design with intention and respect for the world around us." With her own atelier and store in New York City, Jacqueline continues to create heirloom pieces that not only adorn but also inspire through sustainability and meaning.

Delphine Leymarie, who is heading Finance and Project Management for the Reciprocity Jewels exhibition, plays a vital role in orchestrating the event's logistics and financial planning. Her responsibilities encompass overseeing budgeting, coordinating timelines, and ensuring smooth execution from concept to completion. With a background in corporate finance and a creative soul rooted in jewelry design, Delphine brings a unique blend of precision and passion to the table, ensuring that each detail of the exhibition is meticulously managed. Her journey from the serene beaches of the South of France to the vibrant streets of Manhattan has deeply influenced her aesthetic—one that celebrates individuality, spirituality, and sustainability. Known for her "sunken treasure washed on a distant shore" aesthetic, Delphine creates amulets and talismans that are meaningful and timeless. As a co-founder of Reciprocity Jewels, she is committed to promoting responsible sourcing through her use of recycled and Fairmined gold, aligning the exhibition with her values of ethical craftsmanship. "Every piece I create carries a story and a spirit. By collaborating with miners in Peru, we are creating meaningful connections that elevate both the craft and the community," Delphine says. "This exhibition is a platform for change, and through careful management and collaboration, we hope to inspire the industry to embrace sustainable practices." Delphine's expertise ensures that the exhibition runs seamlessly while embodying its core mission of ethical luxury.

Dana Bronfman, co-founder leading Communications for Reciprocity Jewels, is the wordsmith behind the initiative's compelling narrative, shaping its voice and outreach to ensure it resonates with audiences across multiple platforms. From crafting the call to entry, to designing social media campaigns, Dana takes charge of translating the vision of Reciprocity into words that inspire and engage. Her ability to articulate the exhibition's mission—rooted in sustainability, responsible sourcing, and the artistry of jewelry design—makes her a key driver in the event's success. Known for her "quietly bold" and modern jewelry style, Dana's signature "oculus" design, with its circular openings, reflects the transparency and openness she brings to her communications strategy. Every piece of her work, created from reclaimed and Fairmined gold, mirrors the intentional values of Reciprocity. "As a communicator, my goal is to not only draw people in with the beauty of the pieces of Reciprocity but to tell the deeper stories behind them—stories of artisanship and what sustainability actually means," Dana explains. "Words have the power to build bridges between the art and the audience, and this exhibition is a platform to spark conversations about the positive impact of responsible design."

Olga Gonzalez, CEO of jewelry PR agency, Pietra Communications, is joining the all-volunteer team of co-founders at Reciprocity Jewels to lead Public Relations, where she will support the Reciprocity Jewels brand growth and help it gain greater recognition in the media and beyond. As a Manhattan-based PR Pro and certified gemologist (FGA DGA), Olga supports independent designers with innovative strategies to grow businesses in the luxury space. She is an advocate for integrity, diversity, ethical and sustainable practices. Olga is a Past President of the Public Relations Society of America New York Chapter and the Women's Jewelry Association Metro Chapter and is contributing editor for Gem-A's Gems & Jewellery magazine. "I've traveled to over a dozen mines around the world and have seen firsthand how collaboration and partnerships within the jewelry industry can be life-changing for miners working on the ground," says Olga. "At Reciprocity, each of us is passionate about supporting independent designers while creating opportunities for miners to succeed. During the exhibition, we seek to share both the designs and the responsible sourcing knowledge of those who share in this collective vision."

The upcoming November exhibition will feature over 20 designers from around the world, doubling participation from 2023, promising a captivating exploration of the intersections between design, ethics, and community. Attendees will embark on a journey that highlights the mining and crafting processes, emphasizing the significance of each piece's origin. A portion of each sale will support Pure Earth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainable mining practices.

In preparation for this impactful exhibition, Reciprocity Jewels invites like-minded companies to consider sponsorship opportunities, whether through monetary support or event space support. The collective seeks partners whose values align with the mission of responsible sourcing and community engagement, helping to create a movement that champions transparency and sustainability.

The Reciprocity Jewels exhibition is a transformative experience for jewelry enthusiasts, and advocates of ethical practices. Explore the stories woven into each piece and engage with the artisans behind the designs, joining in community to celebrate the beauty of reciprocity. The Reciprocity Jewels exhibition will run from November 20-22, 2024, with further details to be announced. For additional information, visit https://reciprocityjewels.com/ or email [email protected]. For PR and media inquiries, contact Olga Gonzalez at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

About Reciprocity Jewels

Reciprocity Jewels is an initiative dedicated to promoting responsible and traceable jewelry sourcing, celebrating the rich traditions of the Andean communities while ensuring a positive impact for artisanal miners and their families. By connecting designers with Fairmined miners in Madre de Dios, Peru, the collective strives to humanize the jewelry supply chain and create an equitable future for all.

