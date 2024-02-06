ReClaim Madison Presents 4th Annual Upcycle Art Auction Benefiting Community Housing Coalition (CHC) of Madison Count

ReClaim Madison will hold its 4th Annual Upcycle Art Auction, a well-loved community-based fundraiser featuring the work of local artists and makers reusing materials to make exciting pieces donated for its silent auction. This year's event will be hosted by the Madison County Arts Council at its Downtown Marshall, NC venue, and focus on 35 curated pieces for auction, as well as community-made pieces available at ready to buy prices in the lobby of the exhibit. Opening Reception April 18 at the Madison County Arts Council, 90 S. Main Street, Marshall, NC. Exhibit and in-person and online bidding will take place through April 27, 2024. Learn more: chcmadisoncountync.org/upcycle-auction/

MARSHALL, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReClaim Madison Salvage & Thrift will hold its fourth upcycle art auction, a popular community-driven fundraiser event to benefit the Community Housing Coalition (CHC) of Madison County, NC. Hosted for the first time by the Madison County Arts Council in its prominent arts-based venue, the exhibit and silent auction April 18-27 will bring the people of Madison County and beyond together at the intersection of reuse, creativity, and heart.

This year's event takes place during Creative Reuse Month at ReClaim Madison and is designed to expand its community and financial impacts. It will feature an intentionally curated exhibit of 35 works created and contributed by professional artists/makers from Madison County and beyond.

Laura Cheatham, Community Engagement Manager at CHC shared that "ReClaim Madison's community impact has grown by leaps and bounds, and it only makes sense this annual fundraiser would keep pace. The community can expect a multitude of ways to participate throughout April, including creative reuse workshops, the first Community Yard Sale of 2024, and of course, our best Upcycle Art Auction yet!"

In-person bidding will take place beginning with an opening reception at the Madison County Arts Council on April 18 and ending with winning bids announced on April 27 at 3:00pm. Online bids may be submitted April 24-27.

In addition to those items in the auction, a selection of upcycled pieces contributed by community members of all skill levels will be available ready to buy at set prices in the lobby of the exhibit.

Chris Watson, Executive Director of CHC noted, "With its enhanced presentation and outreach, this year's Upcycle Art Auction is an exciting and creative example of the strategic commitment CHC has made to continually deepen our engagement with the community. We hope that everyone will come and participate in this creative and inspiring event!"

The Madison County Arts Council building is at 90 S. Main St, Marshall, NC. For more details about the event and to submit bids online, go to chcmadisoncountync.org/upcycle-auction/.

About Community Housing Coalition (CHC) of Madison County, NC

The mission of CHC is to promote and facilitate healthy, safe, and affordable housing through advocacy, education, and resource development. It facilitates urgent home repairs, rehabilitation, and new construction affordable replacement housing for low-income Madison County residents by leveraging grant funding, direct public contributions, and thousands of volunteers to support and empower them to remain in their homes. For over 20 years, CHC has served over 150 neighbors annually with needs assessments, accessibility improvements, roofs, flooring, electrical, heating, and well/septic systems, and other major repairs that impact their health and safety.

CHC operates ReClaim Madison Salvage & Thrift, a social enterprise offering used furniture and appliances and salvage building materials. By keeping dollars local, providing affordable building materials, and offering community engagement with volunteer opportunities and community events such as the annual Upcycle Art Auction, ReClaim Madison is a valued community resource.

Learn more at chcmadisoncountync.org. Community Housing Coalition of Madison County is a 510(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN #11-3660564

Media Contact

Cathy Dalton, Community Housing Coalition of Madison County, 1 828.649.1200, [email protected], www.chcmadisoncountync.org

Laura Cheatham, ReClaim Madison, 1 828.537.0321, [email protected], reclaimmadison.org

