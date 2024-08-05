Reclaiming Confidence: Robin Knows App provides AI-Based Tech and Scam Assistance for those Over 50

Our goal with Robin Knows was simply to provide our subscribers with an easy to use companion service capable of empowering them to navigate today's tech challenges with confidence and independence. - C. Eliott Johnston, CSO of Triptych and acting CEO of Robin Knows Post this

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center report, more people aged 65 and older are using smart devices. This trend is significant as the World Health Organization expects this population to nearly double by 2050. With age, these individuals are more likely to need tech support and are increasingly vulnerable to scams, resulting in billions of dollars in losses annually, as highlighted by the National Council on Aging and AARP. Robin Knows is dedicated to addressing these critical needs, offering support for rapidly evolving technology and protection against sophisticated scams.

To help meet this need the Robin Knows app offers personalized tech assistance to help subscribers maximize their device usage and provides scam support to educate and protect against fraud. This powerful blend of features is designed to empower subscribers to regain control over their digital lives.

"Robin Knows provides a mechanical advantage to the generations who brought about the Space Age and Information Age. Though they may be somewhat unfamiliar with the latest tools, these individuals are in fact tech natives and have proven so by mastering generations of analog and digital technologies," said C. Eliott Johnston, CSO of Triptych and acting CEO of Robin Knows. "Our goal with Robin Knows was simply to provide our subscribers with an easy to use companion service capable of empowering them to navigate today's tech challenges with confidence and independence."

Intuitive Support for Popular Devices

Robin Knows provides essential support for the most popular devices and appliances from leading manufacturers. Whether it's a smartphone, TV, or household appliance, subscribers can ask their questions via voice, text, or image input, and Robin Knows is ready to assist. This comprehensive support helps subscribers maximize the use of their devices and appliances, ensuring they are kept up-to-date and secure from potential threats.

Practically speaking, the integration of comprehensive and intuitive device support means that Robin Knows will, over time, reduce the troubleshooting burden on manufacturers and loved ones, making the use of technology easier for everyone involved.

Scam Prevention and Education

Today, scams have become a significant concern, especially for those over 50. Fraud and scams are a significant issue, with consumers losing $12.5 billion annually in the US alone, according to the FBI. Financial institutions, including credit unions and banks, face average losses of $3 million and $2.42 million per year, respectively. For every dollar lost to fraud, organizations spend $4.23 on legal, processing, investigation, and recovery expenses.

Robin Knows addresses this issue head-on by providing a robust scam analysis tool. Subscribers can present raw text, photos, or screenshots for analysis, helping them make informed decisions about potentially fraudulent communications. Beyond immediate protection, Robin Knows also aims to educate subscribers on the content and structure of scam-based communications, fostering a more informed and vigilant subscriber base.

Guided by Core Principles

Rather than simply providing accurate answers, Robin Knows is also founded on principles that prioritize the subscriber's needs and experience:

Value and Affordability: A subscription service providing significant value at an affordable price of $5.99 per month.

per month. Accessible for Everyone: Designed to be compliant with ADA usability standards and developed to be able to scale response complexity based on subscriber technical capabilities, Robin Knows aims to offer support to everyone.

Clear and Linear Functionality: Designed to be straightforward and easy to use, catering to subscribers who may lack the time, resources, or knowledge to manage their devices or protect against scams.

Always Learning: Robin Knows leverages a cutting-edge, stacked AI-engine that is always learning. By utilizing AI Robin Knows can always base its answers on the latest and most accurate information.

Reliability and Speed: Providing quick and dependable support to reduce frustration and enhance subscriber satisfaction.

About Robin Knows

Robin Knows is dedicated to providing personalized technology and scam support to individuals over the age of 50. Our mission is to empower subscribers to reclaim their confidence to navigate our digital world. With Robin Knows, we're making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of age or expertise. We believe that with the right support, anyone can master cutting edge devices while also avoiding the predatory forces that aim to take advantage of their subscribers.

Download Robin Knows today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or learn more about Robin Knows by visiting our website, https://robinknows.app.

About Triptych

Triptych is a strategy, design, and development agency based in Chattanooga, TN that specializes in creating complex applications, interactive campaigns, and physical experiences. We focus on building technologies that can help humans thrive.

For more information about Triptych, please visit our website at https://www.triptych.co.

Media Contact

C. Eliott Johnston, Robin Knows, 1 423-509-6637, [email protected] , https://www.robinknows.app

SOURCE Robin Knows