Recognition for Exceptional Operations Leadership at Risk Cooperative

"Our operations team could not be more deserving of this industry recognition," says Andres Franzetti, Risk Cooperative's Co-Founder and CEO. "The whole team comes together to ensure that our clients receive the best in customer service." Post this

"Our operations team could not be more deserving of this industry recognition," says Andres Franzetti, Risk Cooperative's Co-Founder and CEO. "Maria brings best in class business effectiveness expertise while the whole team comes together to deliver key protocols, and procedures for account management, ensuring that our clients receive the best in customer service regardless of size or industry sector."

"Risk Cooperative is a boutique firm brokering insurance coverage, risk mitigation consultations, program development, policy administration, and claims handling with a specific client-centric approach. Our industry reputation really speaks to the priority our team places on the work the Operations Team does day in and day out," Ms. Jaramillo says. "It's why we're seeing such high growth, client retention and referral numbers."

"We're well positioned for our firm to see continued success in 2024," says Mr. Franzetti. "This Top 50 Operations Team Award confirms that Risk Cooperative is doing outstanding work in meeting the needs of our clients and partners as we advance as a firm to watch in the industry."

About Risk Cooperative

Risk Cooperative is an independent and certified minority-owned insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm. Licensed in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, Risk Cooperative helps organizations address risk, readiness and resilience across all classes of risk – including comprehensive employee benefits, life and health, property and casualty, cyber and other specialty lines. Appointed with all major carriers and the Lloyd's of London market, we place domestic and international insurance solutions to help meet clients' needs.

[email protected] | 202-688-3560

Media Contact

Jenny Decker, Risk Cooperative, 1 202-304-8671, [email protected], www.riskcooperative.com

SOURCE Risk Cooperative