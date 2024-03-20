Recognized as a 2024 Top Atlanta Client Rated Landscaper, Walt's Landscaping & Lighting Offers Premier Service

Walt's Landscaping is the leading provider of outdoor living areas, landscape design, hardscapes, outdoor lighting and more.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walt's Landscaping & Lighting, located in the heart of Fayetteville, GA, is a beacon of creativity and excellence in landscape design and outdoor living areas. The professional team has recently been recognized by Find Local Landscapers, a trusted and easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers find reputable landscapers in their area. They identify local businesses that have earned superior online reviews and ratings for this distinguished award. Serving the wider South Atlanta region, Walt's Landscaping & Lighting is renowned for transforming the look and feel of homes, not just aesthetically but also in terms of property value. With a comprehensive range of services such as outdoor living areas, landscape design, hardscapes, outdoor lighting and more, their wide array of services spans several landscaping needs, ensuring every aspect of an outdoor space is covered. From the initial design phase to the final implementation, each project is approached with the same level of professionalism and attention to detail. Their dependable team of seasoned professionals brings years of industry experience to the table, ensuring that landscaping and lighting needs are not just met, but exceeded. Whether it's crafting serene water features, designing practical yet beautiful lighting systems, or transforming gardens with vibrant flower beds and lush greenery, Walt's Landscaping & Lighting team is equipped to handle it all.