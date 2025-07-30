Recognized as a premier FedRAMP 3PAO, Fortreum led two successful 3PAO 20x assessments for the Infusion Points and Meridian cloud platforms.

Securing a 20x authorization is a highly rigorous and demanding process. The CSP must not only detail current system configurations, but also show machine output and language that prove the requirements are in place and ready for continual use to validate the security of the CSP environment. Post this

FedRAMP 20x is an innovative pilot program led by the FedRAMP PMO designed to modernize the authorization process through automation, continuous controls validation, and real-time evidence generation. The 20x program is initially being piloted for low impact systems. Unlike traditional FedRAMP authorizations, FedRAMP 20x uses Key Security Indicators (KSI's) and machine-readable outputs to assess and validate the security capabilities of a cloud service offering. This marks a shift from static documentation to dynamic, real-world validation of cloud environments.

"Securing a 20x authorization is a highly rigorous and demanding process. The CSP must not only detail current system configurations, but also show machine output and language that prove the requirements are in place and ready for continual use to validate the security of the CSP environment," said David Clevenger, Director of the Public Sector Assurance Team at Fortreum.

This achievement underscores both Infusion Points' and Meridian's commitment to best-in-class cloud security and compliance. It also highlights the practical value and growing industry adoption of the 20x model.

As the premiere FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), Fortreum continues to lead the way in evaluating modern, automation-ready security environments that align with both federal mandates and future-ready architectures. In fact, the XRAMP continuous assurance validation process is leading the way in terms of consolidating CSP frameworks such as FedRAMP and other regulatory requirements into a consolidated, continuous workstream.

Having a sound business case is critical to pursuing any business within the US public sector. Whether its traditional FedRAMP, 20x assessments, or multi-framework support, we have you covered. Check out the FedRAMP business case video to learn more.

