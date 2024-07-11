Recognizing Excellence: Four Leaders Honored at Oweesta's 9th Annual Native CDFI Capital Access Convening

Oweesta Corporation honored four individuals with Oweesta's Industry Achiever Awards and Wičháhpi (Star) Award during its Native CDFI Capital Access Convening's Native Awards Celebration and Dinner in June 2024.

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, June 10, during the Native CDFI Capital Access Convening's Native Awards Celebration and Dinner, Oweesta Corporation recognized three individuals with the Industry Achiever Awards for their outstanding commitment and excellence in the Native CDFI industry. These awards honor staff members who have excelled in their roles, helping their organizations serve Native communities and meet their mission with exceptional dedication.

Oweesta awarded an Industry Achiever Award to Janice St. Germaine, Lending Director at Wisconsin Native Loan Fund (WINLF) in Lac Du Flambeau, WI. Since joining WINLF in March 2015, Ms. St. Germaine has been a cornerstone of the organization. Her leadership has driven significant achievements, including underwriting WINLF's historic $1 million loan in 2023 and doubling the loan portfolio.

Melissa Curley, Senior Loan Officer at Akiptan in Eagle Butte, SD, has been honored with the Industry Achiever Award. Joining Akiptan in August 2019, Ms. Curley has been instrumental in its growth and success. Her strong work ethic and deep commitment to Native agriculture have significantly advanced Akiptan's mission and Native food resilience.

Sue Trnka, Lead Community Services Coordinator at White Earth Investment Initiative (WEII), received an Industry Achiever Award. Since 2019, Ms. Trnka has led significant improvements, including HUD certification for the Housing Counseling Program and doubling the reach of the VITA site, enhancing financial stability and homeownership on the White Earth Reservation.

On the final day of the convening, Oweesta's Wičháhpi (Star) Award was presented to Lakota Vogel, Executive Director at Four Bands Community Fund. Ms. Vogel provides exemplary leadership at Four Bands, spearheading new initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving the organization toward its ambitious goals. Her career has been marked by a dedication to empowering Native communities, including a fellowship with the National Congress of American Indians and service on the Native American Alumni Board of Directors at the University of Notre Dame.

Recognized for her leadership and initiative, the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development named Lakota to its 2018 class of "Native American 40 under 40." Currently, she serves on USDA's Equity Commission, sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis' Board of Directors, and was recently appointed to the U.S. Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund Advisory Board. Lakota is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

"Congratulations to the honorees of the 9th Annual Native CDFI Capital Access Convening Native Awards Ceremony," said Chrystel Cornelius, CEO of Oweesta Corporation. "These award recipients are an inspiration to the Native CDFI industry and truly deserve recognition for their dedication to advancing economic equity in our Tribal communities nationwide."

About Oweesta

Oweesta Corporation provides opportunities for Native people to develop assets and create wealth by assisting in the establishment of strong, permanent institutions and programs, leading to economic independence, and strengthening sovereignty for all Native communities. Oweesta is the oldest Native CDFI intermediary offering financial products and development services exclusively to Native CDFIs and Native communities. Specifically, Oweesta provides training, technical assistance, investments, research, and policy advocacy to help Native communities develop an integrated range of asset-building products and services, including financial education and products. For more information, visit http://www.oweesta.org.

