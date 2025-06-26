Recognizing Excellence in the Real Estate Industry, Inman Announces the Class of 2025 Best of Finance Award Winners

In a year that has seen significant shifts and challenges in the mortgage and finance sectors, the dedication and ingenuity of the 2025 Best of Finance award winners has been inspiring to the entire real estate industry. Post this

The Best of Finance Awards acknowledge individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves by not only navigating the complexities of a dynamic market but also setting new benchmarks for service, technological advancement, and their ability to drive measurable impact in the lending industry.

"In a year that has seen significant shifts and challenges in the mortgage and finance sectors, the dedication and ingenuity of these honorees have been truly inspiring," said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. "The 2025 Best of Finance honorees have demonstrated a commitment to empowering homebuyers and investors, and we are incredibly proud to recognize their outstanding contributions to our industry."

Recognizing almost 150 individuals and their companies for their influence and ingenuity in mortgage and financial services, the 2025 Best of Finance honorees include:

A full list of the 2025 Best of Finance Award honorees can be found on the Inman website. Inman extends its warmest congratulations to all the recipients for their exceptional work and lasting impact on the industry

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Press Center:

www.inman.com/about/press/

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], www.inman.com

SOURCE Inman