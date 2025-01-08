Recognizing Sleep as the Sixth Vital Sign: How Vivos Is Redefining Health Care

"Given its profound impact, sleep deserves recognition as the 'sixth vital sign' in routine health monitoring, elevating its importance alongside traditional measures," states Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos Therapeutics Post this

Sleep and the Body: Heart Health, Immune Function, and Recovery

Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining heart health, particularly by regulating blood pressure and managing stress hormones. When we sleep, our body experiences "nocturnal dipping" —a natural 10% decrease in blood pressure, helping alleviate the heart. However, if the sleep quality or quantity is compromised, this "dip" doesn't occur, increasing the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease. (3) Studies show that people who sleep six hours or less experience steeper increases in blood pressure, worsening existing conditions. (4)

At the same time, sleep is considered the body's primary method of restoring immune function. During deep sleep, the immune system releases proteins that promote sleep and help fight infection or inflammation. (5) When sleep-deprived, the production of these protective proteins decreases, leaving the body vulnerable to illness. In addition, insufficient or poor-quality sleep reduces infection-fighting antibodies and white blood cells, slowing down healing time.

The power of sleep extends beyond feeling refreshed, it supports essential physical recovery processes. REM sleep, in particular, is known as the most restorative stage, aiding in cellular repair, muscle growth, and hormone regulation. (6) During sleep, the body releases growth hormones that repair tissues and strengthen muscles, which is vital for healing injuries or illnesses

Sleep and the Mind: Cognition, Memory and Focus

As for the mind, sleep is essential for optimal cognitive function, impacting everything from focus to decision-making. Without sufficient sleep, neurotransmitters can't reset properly, and receptors won't restore sensibility, leading to difficulty concentrating, problem-solving, and emotional regulation. (7)

Slow-wave sleep (SWS) and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep are two vital stages for memory formation. During SWS, the brain consolidates declarative memories — facts, names, and dates— reorganizing memories and integrating them with existing knowledge. Following SWS, REM sleep further stabilizes them, supporting the retention and recall of learned information. Procedural memories — skills and tasks— are primarily processed during REM sleep, helping the brain refine motor skills and habits. (1)

Vivos Comprehensive Care: From Prevention to Treatment

Vivos Therapeutics is redefining how we address sleep apnea through a complete continuum of care that emphasizes prevention, diagnostics, and treatment. Unlike traditional solutions that primarily focus on managing symptoms, Vivos takes an innovative approach by identifying and treating a major root cause of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Early prevention begins with accessible tools like their self-assessment survey, allowing individuals to recognize potential sleep apnea symptoms and connect with Vivos-trained providers in their area for further evaluation. This proactive approach helps prevent chronic conditions before they escalate.

In the diagnostic stage, Vivos-trained providers offer cost-effective and convenient home sleep tests, removing the barriers associated with traditional in-lab overnight sleep studies. These tests assess the severity of sleep apnea and provide essential insights to guide the next steps in treatment. This streamlined process makes early diagnosis achievable for more people, addressing sleep issues before they result in complications like high blood pressure, weakened immunity, and cognitive decline.

Treatment with the Vivos Method is noninvasive, patient friendly, and can be completed in under 12 months in most cases. Using proprietary FDA-cleared oral appliance technology, Vivos helps to naturally enhance and enlarge the airway, addressing the underlying anatomical causes of sleep apnea. "At Vivos, we recognized that OSA patients have already suffered for years. We want their Vivos treatment journey to be as short and sweet as possible. And once they're done with Vivos treatment, we never want them to see the OSA return," says Huntsman. "By combining prevention, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment, we are revolutionizing sleep health and improving lives."

About VIVOS THERAPEUTICS

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 85% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it's closely linked to nearly every modern chronic health condition. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and partnerships with dentists, functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients. Their groundbreaking device is the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

The Vivos Method offers a unique, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope for patients with mild to severe OSA. Vivos: Breathe New Life. For more information, visit https://www.vivos.com/.

