Recognizing the Full Power of Sales and Marketing: Strategy, Technology and Creativity

Where Strategy Meets Storytelling—and Wins The 2025 Sammy Awards honor the teams, technologies, and leaders redefining how sales and marketing work together. This year's winners prove that real impact happens when data-driven execution and creative brand thinking converge. From AI-powered platforms to campaigns that cut through the noise, the Sammys spotlight the full spectrum of modern go-to-market excellence.
PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards Winners and Finalists
The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, a program designed to honor those driving measurable success at the intersection of strategy, technology and creativity.
Where Logic Meets Imagination
Now in its latest evolution, the Sammys recognize the full spectrum of modern go to market excellence — highlighting the innovators who are building the systems behind the scenes and the creators who bring bold brand stories to life. This year's 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards reflect the dual forces shaping today's most effective teams:
Left Brain Awards: Recognizing platforms, products and technologies that power modern marketing and sales strategies — from AI to CRM and everything in between.
Right Brain Awards: Honoring the campaigns, content and teams behind the emotion, messaging and brand experiences that connect with customers and drive impact.
"Sales and marketing are no longer working in parallel — they're working in unison," said Russ Fordyce, CEO, Business Intelligence Group. "What we're seeing with this year's winners is the emergence of a more integrated approach, where the tools powering execution and the ideas driving emotion are no longer separate conversations. The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards exist to recognize that convergence and to celebrate the organizations and individuals shaping this new model of growth. Congratulations to all the winners!"
2025 Winners: Building the Future of Growth
Creative Awards
Brand Dominator (Top Agency, Consultant or Partner)
- TARA Media
Market Disruptor (Top Campaign)
ISE - Advertising, Events and Experiential Campaign
- Tom Barker-Harrold – Senior Marketing Director, ISE
- Stefanie Span – Director of Marketing & Communications, ISE
- David Berrios – Marketing Manager, ISE
- Mariana Yepes Arango – Designer, ISE
- Tom Rickhuss – Founder & Strategist, studio RUCKUS®
- Dan Pearce – Designer, Greenwich Design
- Maarten Schuth – Founder, Heartlands Film & Photography
QNY Creative - Social Media, Advertising, Video Campaign
- Anna Urban - Brand Strategy & Creative Direction
- Jonathan Watters - Omni-Channel Marketing Strategy:
- Dan King - Creative Direction & 3D Modeling: Ilya Volgin,
- Claudia Hickey and Rebekah McCaig - Brand Management, Social Media Paid & Organic
Ulster Savings Bank - Video
- Tim Miller - President/Executive Producer Big Chief Entertainment
- Tim Gutterman - Big Chief Entertainment
- Alejandro Duran-Sanchez - Founder & CEO Volna Unalign
- Bill Calderara - President and CEO/Ulster Savings Bank
- Connie Harkin - Vice President Marketing/Ulster Savings Bank
- Michaela Roycroft - Social Media Coordinator/Ulster Savings Bank
Industry Icons (Top Executive)
- Andre Robberts - IFS
- Layla Kasha - Grocery Outlet
- Sumit Virmani - Infosys
Impact Driver (Top Non-executive)
- Tiantian Shao - IKEA China
Power Players (Top Team)
Loan Vision GTM Team - Small Company
- Carl Wooloff, Chief Revenue Officer
- Brian Friedman, VP of Sales
- Danielle Coley, Director of Marketing
- Haleigh Heilman, Marketing and Communications Manager II
- Alex Cossoff, Account Executive
- Barbara Domin, Account Executive
- Grant Piane, Account Executive
Stax Marketing - Large Company
- Joe Brownell, Global Head of Marketing
- Michael Miserendino, Content Marketing Strategist
- Tatyana Kalogeropoulos, Sr. Marketing Strategist
- Varuni Van der Poorten, Delivery Manager - Global Marketing Ops and Creative Strategy
- Melanie Ratwatte, Sr. Marketing Strategist
- Amanda Aluvihare, Graphic Designer
Technology Awards
Market Master (Top Organization)
- AtData - Email
- Cisco Marketing Velocity Team - Experiential/Event Marketing
- Statara Solutions - Insights and Analysis
Growth Catalyst (Top Product, Service, Technology)
- Allego, Inc. - Content Management System (CMS)
- Anteriad - Insights and Analysis
- Concentrix Marketing Engagement Platform (MEP) - Advertising Technology
- Dash ™ by LocaliQ - Insights and Analysis
- IBM Cognitive Tooling Team - User Experience Optimization
- InboxAlly - Email
- Intent IQ - Advertising Technology
- Lawmatics - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Meritrust Credit Union - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- OmniSEO™ from WebFX: The Complete AI Search Optimization & Visibility Platform - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Paysafe - Experiential/Event Marketing
- PhoneBurner, Inc. - Insights and Analysis
- RainFocus - Experiential/Event Marketing
- RevenueCloudFX from WebFX: Bringing Enterprise-Level Marketing Intelligence to SMBs - Insights and Analysis
- Salesmsg - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Seismic's Aura AI - Content Management System (CMS)
- Stream Companies - Advertising Technology
- TrueDialog - SMS
Judges also recognized a select group of nominees whose work stood above the rest. The finalist are: Black Book Research, CloudBlue, Comcast Advertising, DailyPay, Launch Labs, PAE Argentina, Progress Sitefinity, Pushly, Ross Video, Shirofune, Sojern and Verizon Business.
To explore the complete list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sales-and-marketing-technology-awards.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Eliana Starbird, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC
Share this article