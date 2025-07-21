Recognizing the Full Power of Sales and Marketing: Strategy, Technology and Creativity

Sales and marketing are no longer working in parallel — they're working in unison. What we're seeing with this year's winners is the emergence of a more integrated approach, where the tools powering execution and the ideas driving emotion are no longer separate conversations. Post this

Where Logic Meets Imagination

Now in its latest evolution, the Sammys recognize the full spectrum of modern go to market excellence — highlighting the innovators who are building the systems behind the scenes and the creators who bring bold brand stories to life. This year's 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards reflect the dual forces shaping today's most effective teams:

Left Brain Awards: Recognizing platforms, products and technologies that power modern marketing and sales strategies — from AI to CRM and everything in between.

Right Brain Awards: Honoring the campaigns, content and teams behind the emotion, messaging and brand experiences that connect with customers and drive impact.

"Sales and marketing are no longer working in parallel — they're working in unison," said Russ Fordyce, CEO, Business Intelligence Group. "What we're seeing with this year's winners is the emergence of a more integrated approach, where the tools powering execution and the ideas driving emotion are no longer separate conversations. The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards exist to recognize that convergence and to celebrate the organizations and individuals shaping this new model of growth. Congratulations to all the winners!"

2025 Winners: Building the Future of Growth

Creative Awards

Brand Dominator (Top Agency, Consultant or Partner)

TARA Media

Market Disruptor (Top Campaign)

ISE - Advertising, Events and Experiential Campaign

Tom Barker-Harrold – Senior Marketing Director, ISE

– Senior Marketing Director, ISE Stefanie Span – Director of Marketing & Communications, ISE

– Director of Marketing & Communications, ISE David Berrios – Marketing Manager, ISE

– Marketing Manager, ISE Mariana Yepes Arango – Designer, ISE

– Designer, ISE Tom Rickhuss – Founder & Strategist, studio RUCKUS®

– Founder & Strategist, studio RUCKUS® Dan Pearce – Designer, Greenwich Design

– Designer, Greenwich Design Maarten Schuth – Founder, Heartlands Film & Photography

QNY Creative - Social Media, Advertising, Video Campaign

Anna Urban - Brand Strategy & Creative Direction

- Brand Strategy & Creative Direction Jonathan Watters - Omni-Channel Marketing Strategy:

- Omni-Channel Marketing Strategy: Dan King - Creative Direction & 3D Modeling: Ilya Volgin ,

- Creative Direction & 3D Modeling: , Claudia Hickey and Rebekah McCaig - Brand Management, Social Media Paid & Organic

Ulster Savings Bank - Video

Tim Miller - President/Executive Producer Big Chief Entertainment

- President/Executive Producer Big Chief Entertainment Tim Gutterman - Big Chief Entertainment

- Big Chief Entertainment Alejandro Duran-Sanchez - Founder & CEO Volna Unalign

- Founder & CEO Bill Calderara - President and CEO/Ulster Savings Bank

- President and CEO/Ulster Savings Bank Connie Harkin - Vice President Marketing/Ulster Savings Bank

- Vice President Marketing/Ulster Savings Bank Michaela Roycroft - Social Media Coordinator/Ulster Savings Bank

Industry Icons (Top Executive)

Andre Robberts - IFS

- IFS Layla Kasha - Grocery Outlet

Sumit Virmani - Infosys

Impact Driver (Top Non-executive)

Tiantian Shao - IKEA China

Power Players (Top Team)

Loan Vision GTM Team - Small Company

Carl Wooloff , Chief Revenue Officer

, Chief Revenue Officer Brian Friedman , VP of Sales

, VP of Sales Danielle Coley , Director of Marketing

, Director of Marketing Haleigh Heilman , Marketing and Communications Manager II

, Marketing and Communications Manager II Alex Cossoff , Account Executive

, Account Executive Barbara Domin , Account Executive

, Account Executive Grant Piane , Account Executive

Stax Marketing - Large Company

Joe Brownell , Global Head of Marketing

, Global Head of Marketing Michael Miserendino , Content Marketing Strategist

, Content Marketing Strategist Tatyana Kalogeropoulos, Sr. Marketing Strategist

Marketing Strategist Varuni Van der Poorten , Delivery Manager - Global Marketing Ops and Creative Strategy

, Delivery Manager - Global Marketing Ops and Creative Strategy Melanie Ratwatte, Sr. Marketing Strategist

Amanda Aluvihare, Graphic Designer

Technology Awards

Market Master (Top Organization)

AtData - Email

Cisco Marketing Velocity Team - Experiential/Event Marketing

Statara Solutions - Insights and Analysis

Growth Catalyst (Top Product, Service, Technology)

Allego, Inc. - Content Management System (CMS)

Anteriad - Insights and Analysis

Concentrix Marketing Engagement Platform (MEP) - Advertising Technology

Dash ™ by LocaliQ - Insights and Analysis

IBM Cognitive Tooling Team - User Experience Optimization

InboxAlly - Email

Intent IQ - Advertising Technology

Lawmatics - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Meritrust Credit Union - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

OmniSEO™ from WebFX: The Complete AI Search Optimization & Visibility Platform - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Paysafe - Experiential/Event Marketing

PhoneBurner, Inc. - Insights and Analysis

RainFocus - Experiential/Event Marketing

RevenueCloudFX from WebFX: Bringing Enterprise-Level Marketing Intelligence to SMBs - Insights and Analysis

Salesmsg - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Seismic's Aura AI - Content Management System (CMS)

Stream Companies - Advertising Technology

TrueDialog - SMS

Judges also recognized a select group of nominees whose work stood above the rest. The finalist are: Black Book Research, CloudBlue, Comcast Advertising, DailyPay, Launch Labs, PAE Argentina, Progress Sitefinity, Pushly, Ross Video, Shirofune, Sojern and Verizon Business.

To explore the complete list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sales-and-marketing-technology-awards.

SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC