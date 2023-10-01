ReconArt completes API integration with Mambu, further enhancing its reconciliation solution for fintech, banking, and financial services clients

The seamless integration between ReconArt and Mambu equips our shared customer base with a streamlined, risk-mitigating experience bypassing the challenges and vulnerabilities of manual account reconciliation to create meaningful operational efficiencies. Tweet this

ReconArt carried out the integration project in close collaboration with our long-standing client Platcorp, a distinguished lending and microfinancing institution in East Africa. Platcorp adopted ReconArt nearly a decade ago to underpin its expanding SME lending operations in several East African nations. Mambu's version 2 API has been leveraged to export custom columns from the Mambu environment into the ReconArt module for transaction matching.

ReconArt has utilized the ReconArt Data Factory (RDF) extension to automate the pull jobs on a custom schedule. While the ReconArt import module maps, enriches and imports banking data for reconciliation purposes, the RDF features complement the reconciliation platform, empowering users to further configure automated data updates independently. RDF serves as an integration layer that coordinates transfers from multiple banking data providers, starting with the main internal source – the Mambu general ledger. The automated management of numerous internal and external data streams and system connections creates immense value for accounting teams in their daily reconciliation responsibilities.

Ivan Popov, Chief Technology Officer at ReconArt, comments:

"As ReconArt's CTO, I see a compelling intersection between agile SaaS banking platforms like Mambu and our own enterprise-level reconciliation solutions. This collaboration opens doors for an even larger community to expedite and simplify their critical reconciliation functions.

The seamless interplay between ReconArt and Mambu equips our shared customer base with a streamlined, risk-mitigating experience, bypassing the challenges and vulnerabilities of manual reconciliation. In an industry like banking and financial services where the bar for system compatibility and efficiency is exceptionally high, we're confident that the ReconArt-Mambu integration will create meaningful operational efficiencies. This achievement is in direct alignment with ReconArt's core mission, which is to increase the dependability and accessibility of financial data through state-of-the-art reconciliation technology."

ReconArt remains dedicated to continuous product reinvestment and solution enhancements inspired by user recommendations. The company actively solicits client feedback and implements it in its product evolution roadmap, which has propelled the reconciliation platform to market success. Partner integrations, like this one with Mambu, have the potential to benefit innovative digital banking pioneers, which see great value in joint offerings aligned with their objectives for intensive growth and agility.

About Mambu

Mambu is a cloud native SaaS core banking platform that enables omnichannel banking with digital first approach. Mambu has 280+ customers in 65 countries. Since 2011, Mambu serves industry segment such as neobanks, fintechs, microfinancing institutions, financial services providers, etc. providing for them flexible, scalable, robust cloud infrastructure that secures agility and speed to roll out new products and services to previously underserved or unserviceable markets.

About PlatCorp

Premier Credit Limited, part of Platcorp, is a microfinance company established in 2013 to provide credit only financial solutions to small and microfinance entrepreneurs in East Africa. Established by industry veterans with over fifteen years' experience, Premier launched initially in Kenya. The company's successful growth is now seeing it expand operations into Uganda and Tanzania and Premier Credit now encompasses three different entities.

About ReconArt

ReconArt is a US based, single-solution technology company solely dedicated to the niche reconciliation space. ReconArt offers an enterprise class, fully web-based solution designed for end-to-end automation and management of all data reconciliation processes. The ReconArt account reconciliation and financial close management platform incorporates a decade of professional experience in the field and good practices serving a global client base of all verticals and sizes.

